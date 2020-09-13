5 of the best wireless earbuds you can buy now

2. Jabra Elite 75t

Pick these up… if you want wireless earbuds for multiple devices.

Say you’re not High SES enough to own all the Apple devices, but you want a pair of wireless earbuds to switch seamlessly between your iPhone and Windows computer.

The Jabra Elite 75t is the only pair in this list that can connect to two different devices at the same time (and they don’t have to be using the same OS!).

With Multiuse, you can be playing games on your laptop yet won’t risk missing your girlfriend’s call. It’s also the ultimate WFH wireless earbuds as you can easily standby for that Zoom work call while listening to that chill playlist.

Sound quality is good with thumping bass, but if it’s too much for you, there’s an equaliser in Jabra’s companion app to adjust it. Expect 7.5 hours of long battery life for continuous listening pleasure.

Comfy or not? Lightweight, very comfortable, shouldn’t strain your ears.

How much ah? $248 on Jabra’s Lazada store. Surprisingly it has a two-year warranty, a rarity these days for electronics.

3. Powerbeats Pro

Pick these up… if you want to conquer the National Steps Challenge.

The Powerbeats Pro is the perfect companion for long runs at the park connector. There’s an ear hook to help it stay in place, plus its sweat resistance helps it tahan even those who sweat like a pig (myself included). It should last nine hours out of the case, more than enough to cover your daily workouts.

As a Beats product, expect the sound quality to be top notch with plenty of bass. You’ll be happy to know that there are eight colours to choose from – confirm plus chop you will find one that you like.

Unfortunately, there’s no sound cancellation tech that comes with the Powerbeats Pro, but it makes sense since it’s made for working out. It has the same Apple H1 chip as the AirPods so it can connect to all Apple devices just as easily.

Comfy or not? The ear hook can be painful or difficult to put on for some people. Previously, you could try on a pair at the Apple Store before purchasing, but with Phase 2 regulations, you might have to ask a friend.

How much ah? $328 on the Apple store. Early models may have connectivity issues, but later releases have fixed that completely. Just exercise caution if you find an extremely good deal as it could be an earlier unit.

4. Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 2

Pick these up… if you want the best music quality.

If unparalleled high sound quality is the top of your checklist, then the Momentum True Wireless 2 should be your purchase. What it lacks in its four hour battery life is probably the most detailed sound quality you can find in a pair of wireless earbuds – that is until you need to scramble for the charger.

This Sennheiser pair will do justice to your Spotify playlists, and there’s also a companion app equaliser if the bass and treble aren’t up to your (demanding) needs. The app also allows you to customise the touch controls as well. Did we mention it has noise cancellation tech included?

Comfy or not? It might protrude a little from certain ears, but in general, it should fit snugly.

How much ah? If you want the best, be prepared to sell your kidneys. One pair sells for $449 on Sennheiser’s Lazada store

5. Sony WF-XB700

Pick these up… if you want #CheapButGood.

The Sony WF-XB700 isn’t exactly dirt cheap ($159 – $179) but this is the cheapest pair of wireless earbuds you can buy that still packs a punch. The bass quality on these entry level earbuds is great, there are no known connection issues and it somehow manages to stay put in your ear when you move about.

It also packs an impressive nine hours of battery life with IPX4 water and sweat resistance. Talk about value for money.

As the cheapest in the list, expect it to be no-frills hence no noise cancellation, no special mobile app and the music doesn’t pause automatically when you take it off like the other earbuds we’ve featured here.

Comfy or not? I still don’t understand how it doesn’t fall off. If it fits, it sits!

How much ah? Sony’s official Lazada store sells it for $179, but this other store has it for $159 so it’s better to grab this deal before it sells out.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.