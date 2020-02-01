5 big tech trends to emerge in 2020

Will the wow factor return to consumer hardware this year? Will blockchain and 5G punch into the mainstream? Or will the world unify against Big Tech's tax-avoiding practices?

Here are five themes shaping the world of technology, amid the intense debate over the industry's exploitation of customers' privacy.

5G'S UNFULFILLED PROMISE

Super-fast fifth-generation network speeds are meant to revolutionise communications along with areas like urban transport.

But so far, 5G has failed to meet expectations due to the delay in building infrastructure in many places. Apple has yet to launch a compatible phone, unlike rivals including Samsung.

The roll-out should pick up speed this year as more countries install base stations and networking equipment - although US President Donald Trump's war on Chinese sector leader Huawei remains a wild card.

As smartphone sales plateau around the world, manufacturers have been focusing more on ancillary services. "You have to sell the entire experience, the entire ecosystem," says Dominique Bindels, senior analyst for home and tech with London-based research firm Euromonitor International.

Bindels predicts that smart earphones, speakers and at-home devices connected on the internet of things will be among the more dynamic sectors this year.

Digital assistants such as Alexa and Siri may start talking to each other, after Amazon, Apple and Google formed an alliance with other industry players in December to develop a common standard for smart home devices.

Another trend could be consolidation in TV streaming, after Apple and Disney joined Netflix, Amazon Video and some national broadcasters in a crowded subscription market.

LEAP INTO THE QUANTUM DARK

For the industry at large, business consultancy Accenture last year coined the acronym Darq to denote four major trends: distributed ledger technology (such as blockchain), artificial intelligence (AI), extended reality and quantum computing.