5 fitness trackers to keep your health in check

Deciding the one true fitness tracker is a pretty serious commitment, considering that you will have it strapped on your wrist for almost 24 hours daily. Unlike smartwatches, fitness trackers focus on monitoring your movement, sleep cycle and exercise routine to give a detailed analysis of your overall health.

With so many fitness trackers in the market, we've sussed out the top 5 that will help you keep your health in check.

THE TOP-PERFORMER: FITBIT CHARGE 3, $188.00 (U.P. $238.00)

The Fitbit Charge 3 checks all the right boxes with its functions including its swim-tracking ability of up to 50 metres. With a lightweight and waterproof design, the Charge 3 offers all the fitness tracking you require (think steps, distance, heart rate monitors and calorie counter).

PHOTO: Fitbit

The responsive touchscreen is also relatively larger than other fitness trackers in the market which is perfect when your hands get clammy with sweat after a workout! The replaceable bands also allow you to match your outfit with the Charge 3 so you will be looking effortless in no time.

Features:

OLED screen

Swim-tracking (water-resistant up to 50 metres)

Fitbit Pay (only available in Special Edition)

Sleep Tracking

24/7 Heart Rate Monitor

Up to 7-day Battery Life

ConnectedGPS (phone signal is required)

Guided breathing exercises

Works with Android and iOS

THE BEST BUY: HUAWEI BAND 3 PRO, $59.00 (U.P. $85.94)

Huawei is known to offer quality devices at affordable prices and the Huawei Band 3 Pro is no exception. The features are a huge steal for its price so this is the one to go for if you are looking for a wallet-friendly fitness tracker.

PHOTO: Huawei

The 0.95-inch AMOLED screen with a metal frame gives a cool edge to your fitness stats of the day while displaying vibrant colours.

The built-in GPS system removes the need to bring your phone along for the GPS signal, further affirming its position as a frontrunner in the market. To help improve your sleep quality, the TruSleep features helps to identify and correct six common sleep-related issues to help you sleep better.

Features:

AMOLED screen

Built-in GPS

Bluetooth

Huawei TruSleep

Huawei TruSeen 3.0 Heart Rate Monitoring

Smart sports tracking and coaching

Water-Resistant (up to 50 metres)

THE FULL-PACKAGE: GARMIN VIVOSMART 4, $137.35

With all the essential tracking systems intact, the Garmin Vivosmart 4 stands out for a single reason - its Sleep Tracker. Equipped with REM (Rapid Eye Movement) tracking which captures your sleep quality based on eye movement, the Vivosmart 4 can help determine the hours of deep sleep that you've enjoyed and help optimise your sleep cycle.

PHOTO: Garmin

With the Relaxation Breathing Timer, it seems like the Vivosmart 4 is out to help you relax and perform better throughout the day.

But we did find the tiny screen a bit of a bummer as it is rather difficult to navigate. But if that doesn't bother you, then go for the Vivosmart 4!

Features:

All-day Stress Tracking

Water-Resistant

Heart-Rate Monitor

OLED Screen

Pulse Ox Sensor

Up to 7-Day Battery Life

THE WALLET-FRIENDLY: HONOR BAND 5, $41.90 (U.P. $49.00)

If you own a previous version of the Honor Band, we say you make an upgrade to Honor Band 5. There are significant improvements made such as more efficient and accurate fitness features, and a coloured OLED touchscreen which makes the watch look aesthetically pleasing on your wrist.

PHOTO: Huawei

For the sleep-deprived readers, the Honor Band 5 sends you notifications prompting you to sleep which can be helpful for those who constantly miss your bedtime. It is also one of the most affordable fitness trackers on the list for those who don't wish to put a dent in your bank account just from getting a fitness tracker.

Features:

24/7 Heart rate monitoring

Huawei TruSleep

Steps Tracker

0.95″ AMOLED touch display with up to 282PPI and 2.5D curved glass

Multiple fitness modes

SpO2 Monitor

Up to 14-days battery life

Smart convenience (message reminders, phone finder, remote photo taking, remote music control)

THE PERFECT HYBRID: FITBIT VERSA 2, $298.00 (U.P. $318.00)

Dubbed as the perfect hybrid between a fitness tracker and a smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa 2 looks the best out of the bunch. Since it is a hybrid, it can conveniently display all your texts, calls and notifications while still serving its purpose as a fitness tracker.

PHOTO: Fitbit

For the ladies, you will be glad to find that Versa 2 helps to keep track of your menstrual cycle which eases the trouble of manually marking your calendars. Additionally, the Versa 2 offers guided breathing sessions, on-screen workouts and on-the-clock heart rate monitoring.

We are giving it a double thumbs up for the Exercise Mode where you can choose from over 15 sports such as biking, running, swimming, and yoga!

Features:

AMOLED touchscreen

24/7 Heart-Rate Monitor

Sleep Score, Sleep Stages and Sleep Mode

Always-on display, Apps and Voice control (Android only)

Up to 6+ days battery life

Swim-proof (up to 50 metres)

Replaceable band

Fitbit Pay

15+ Goal-based Exercise modes

*All prices stated in this article are accurate at the time of writing and subject to change without prior notice.

With so many fitness trackers in the market, it can be tough to choose the one that best suits your needs. The performance also varies between each individual depending on the extent and scope of use, so be sure to read more reviews on the one that you are interested in before making a purchase.

This article was first published in Shopback.