5 illustrious artists to look out for at Singapore Comic Con 2019

Calling all fans of cosplay, games, comics, toys and everything pop culture — it’s time to mark your calendar. The Singapore Comic Convention (SGCC) has promised a stellar lineup of creatives that you definitely would not want to miss.

As part of this year’s Singapore Media Festival, the event returns for its 12th run at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre. Fresh off its recent name change, SGCC is hitting hard with its delicious line-up of comic illustrators and creators confirmed thus far.

“SGCC will continue to feed fans with their favourite pop culture dishes, just as we have for the last 11 years as STGCC. And this year, we’re upping the game with some jaw-dropping headliners,” enthused Reed Exhibitions Senior Manager of Special Projects Suhaimi Sainy.

“Come gawk at and geek out over your beloved fandoms and franchises as you take at the moment with many activities we have in store. Fans, you won’t feel far from home.”

But if you’re an aspiring artist or comics enthusiast, you’ll be stoked about the chance to go up-close and personal with acclaimed comic creators and illustrators. To help you make the best of your weekend, here are the five big names that you should watch out for when SGCC rolls into town.

Livio Ramondelli

A comics artist from the United States with a distinguished portfolio consisting of the Transformers comics, Hidden Universe Travel Guides - Star Trek: Vulcan, and the cover art of Transformers: The Animated Movie Blu-Ray amongst many others. The Star Wars: Legacy cover artist was also behind the reveal of George Lucas’ horrifying vision of what Episodes 7-9 would have been.

Mark Simpson (Jock)

All the way from the UK is three-time New York Times bestselling comics artist Mark Simpson, though he’s known better by his pen name Jock. Aside from his renowned artwork in graphic novels — including titles like The Losers, Wolverine and the outstanding Batman Dark Knights: Metal series — Jock has also created key art concept designs and promotional imagery for films such as Iron Man 3, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Dredd, and Star Wars: Episode VII.

Greg Capullo

Photo: SGCC

Fans of DC Comics’ acclaimed Batman run from 2011 to 2016 should be awestruck at the chance to be up close with American comics book artist Greg Capullo, a downright legend in the industry.

Before his Batman run, Greg was also behind the beloved art that went into titles such as X-Force, Spawn, Angela and The Creech. Oh, and even some key artworks for World of Warcraft and multiple metal bands like Korn, Disturbed, and Iced Earth.

Sarah Andersen

We are super excited to have the creator of Sarah's Scribbles, @SarahCAndersen, join us at #SGCC2019! Her semi-autobiographical comic follows the adventures of herself, her friends and beloved pets. Don’t miss this chance to meet her at #SGCC2019 pic.twitter.com/iLNPdb26so — Singapore Comic Con (@SGComicCon) August 22, 2019

You may not have heard of her name, but surely you’ve seen her comic strips being shared on your Tumblr feed. Brooklyn-based Sarah Andersen is an illustrator and cartoonist who had created her very own webcomic, Sarah’s Scribbles back in 2011, which turned into a viral hit on social media thanks to its highly relatable humour. She has since published a handful of collections that puts her digital strips to print.

Tay Yen Ee (Fishball)

Some regional love! SGCC will also host Malaysian comic artist Tay Yen Ee, or rather better known by her pen name Fishball. With her love of drawing, Fishball uses her talent as a way of jotting down her daily life. Funny, intriguing and oh-so-true, her My Giant Nerd Boyfriend series got even wider reach when it was picked up by Korean-based publishing portal, Webtoon.

SGCC will kick off on Dec 7-8. Tickets are on sale at the moment — get your tickets on their official website.

