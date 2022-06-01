5 ways to entertain your child (or your inner child) this upcoming holiday

June vacations, one of the longer holidays that students look forward to, are just around the corner.

Not a student? Fret not — you could always be the cool parent and plan an enjoyable holiday.

No kids? No problem. Just pamper your inner child instead and take your own entertainment to the next level.

Here are five ways to make the most of your entertainment this June.

Enjoy some me-time

Too tired from working long weekdays or cramming for exams to muster the energy to socialise?

Just stay in then — there's no shame in picking up or sharing an online game, whether you prefer RPGs, ARPGs or MMORPGs.

In that vein, Blizzard's Diablo Immortal is set for release on June 2 this year, a perfect fit for anyone needing to scratch that co-op RPG itch.

PHOTO: BenQ

Looking to upgrade your computer setup for an immersive gaming experience? Consider getting the MOBIUZ EX3210U 4K gaming monitor, or the 27-inch EX2710U.

With 4K resolution and a strong 144Hz refresh rate, this monitor can complement your gameplay with smooth, high quality visuals, whether alone or with your virtual friends.

Arrange a get-together

One significant difference between the upcoming June break and previous holidays is the change in Covid-19 measures.

With the previous cap of 10 unique visitors per household now gone, friends and family can finally meet again, without the awkwardness of having to check with the host if the limit was already met.

So band up with some of your immediate family or friends with the X3000i: At 4K, you've got 60Hz refresh rate projector with only 16ms delay, at 1080p, you would get lowest 4ms input lag at 240Hz refresh rate. It's perfect for some split-screen co-op console gaming with exciting new releases like 2K Games' Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, or delve into online co-op with Elden Ring or Evil Dead: The Game.

PHOTO: BenQ

Alternatively, stock up on drinks and snacks and pick a good film to watch when your aunts and uncles on both sides of the family visit over the weekend.

For the extra 'wow' factor, the X3000i projector features quality 4K resolution, 100% DCI-P3 wide colour coverage for a great cinematic experience.

Got a large living room space with an empty wall? Just bring the food and drinks you prepared, move a few chairs in, and draw the curtains and you've got your very own exclusive cinema for your friends and family.

Binge-watch your favourite shows

What would you do if you could restart life from your childhood?

Popular web novel-turned-drama series Again My Life would be completed by the time the June holidays roll around, making it the perfect series to watch at home and imagine what it would be like being a child again.

If large gatherings just aren't your thing, you could just spend some alone-time to catch up on recent K-dramas like Again My Life or other series.

Should battles of intellect with legal jargon being tossed about not suit your tastes, the recently completed first season of Moon Knight might be right up your alley, especially if you are a Marvel fan.

As you delve into Egyptian mythology with Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac or relive the past with Lee Joon-gi in Again My Life, consider playing it on the EW3880R to keep yourself engrossed.

PHOTO: BenQ

The built-in 2.1 channel treVolo speakers with 8W subwoofer means that you even get to spare your desk the clutter of speakers and their cables while you add to your cinematic experience.

Additionally, its ultrawide curved screen has Wide Quad HD+, 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut and supports HDRi technology — while this might go over most people's heads, it basically just means you get to watch your series and films in high quality.

The EW3880R would not only be able to contribute style to this self-made cinema, but also add to the sense of immersion as you follow each protagonists' stories to the end.

'Watch' the world go by

Speaking of dramas and TV series, have you ever seen one of those romantic (but admittedly cheesy and maybe a tad overused) scenes where the protagonists lie on a grassy field and stare into the night sky?

If you've ever wanted to experience that for yourself, you don't need to wrack your brain thinking of the best grass patches to chill at come nighttime — in fact, you don't even need the night.

A projector capable of projecting onto walls and ceilings of all inclinations like the GV30 can give that to you with its 135 degree projection angle, auto focus and vertical keystone adjustment.

PHOTO: BenQ

Connect it to your phone and you'll be able to project your very own night sky onto pretty much any surface you want - within reasonable expectations, of course — which is a more achievable notion in the light-polluted island city of Singapore.

If you want to expand your repertoire of fancy projections or even build upon the cinematic experience that was mentioned earlier, the GV30 also has full Android TV access.

Android TV allows you to gain entry to an almost inexhaustible array of entertainment choices, from game apps on the Google store to streaming apps such as YouTube, Disney+ and so much more.

To make full use of Android TV, the GV30 also has 2.1 channel speakers with 16W extra bass, allowing you to pair your visual experience with an auditory one.

With Google-certified Android TV streaming, the GV30 goes beyond a simple projector and essentially becomes a one-stop access point for all your entertainment needs.

Get some fresh air

I get it.

Sometimes being cooped up in front of a screen all day might not be so appealing to you, especially if your responsibilities require that of you to begin with.

If that's the case, then it might be best to set aside any technological form of entertainment, whether your phone or computer, and walk out your front door.

Once you step out, you'll find that your options for entertainment are limitless.

PHOTO: Pixabay

You could go for a cycling trip around the country, head to Jewel Changi for a special camping experience or even have your fill of the long-awaited pasar malams.

It's the holidays, so don't let this be another month of idling about the house bored out of your wits — whether alone or with others. Enjoy yourself to the fullest.

This article is brought to you in partnership with BenQ.

