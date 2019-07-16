5G roll-out: Telcos split on number of networks, individuals fear health risks

SINGAPORE - Some industry players want Singapore to free up more 5G airwaves while others believe one single network will be enough to share among all operators.

Individuals, however, are concerned with whether radiation from the 5G radio frequency will be harmful to people's health.

These were the leading responses from a recent public consultation posted on Monday night (July 15) on the website of regulator Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

The IMDA had held the consultation, which ended last week, to get feedback on its approach to assigning 5G airwaves.

It plans to award two sets of airwaves to telcos that put in the best proposals in next year's nationwide roll-out of the next generation mobile network, which promises to make self-driving cars and remote surgery a reality.

Its call drew strong interest and diverse responses from telcos, equipment and network providers as well as individuals.