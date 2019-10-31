6,000 digital panels to be rolled out in HDB estates in Smart Nation drive

Some digital display panels have already been installed in common spaces such as lifts and lift lobbies.
PHOTO: The New Paper
Tatiana Mohamad Rosli
The New Paper

Residents in Housing Board estates could soon be able to keep up with events and activities in the area through digital display panels (DDPs) located in common spaces, as part of Singapore's Smart Nation drive.

In a statement yesterday, the HDB said that about 6,000 DDPs will be installed across its estates starting next year.

Several town councils already have DDPs installed in common areas such as lifts and lift lobbies.

The digital boards will complement the conventional noticeboards, which require physically pinning and removing of notices.

A tender was launched yesterday for the installation, operation and management of the display panels.

"HDB's pilot roll-out builds on the town council's initiative by aggregating demand across different estates for greater economies of scale," HDB said.

The display panels will facilitate the delivery of community messages to residents in a convenient, timely and neater way, added HDB.

In addition, residents will be able to benefit from the display of news and information from government agencies, community organisations and more.

A wide range of content from estate happenings to nationwide updates and public health advisories will also be included.

While commercials could be displayed, they are capped at 30 per cent of total screen time, said HDB.

"With the provision of DDPs, content can be seamlessly refreshed so that residents can be kept updated on important messages as well as the latest happenings within their estates," HDB added.

This article was first published in The New Paper.

