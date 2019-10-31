6,000 digital panels to be rolled out in HDB estates in Smart Nation drive

Residents in Housing Board estates could soon be able to keep up with events and activities in the area through digital display panels (DDPs) located in common spaces, as part of Singapore's Smart Nation drive.

In a statement yesterday, the HDB said that about 6,000 DDPs will be installed across its estates starting next year.

Several town councils already have DDPs installed in common areas such as lifts and lift lobbies.

The digital boards will complement the conventional noticeboards, which require physically pinning and removing of notices.