7 fun party games to play on your phones during Chinese New Year gatherings

PHOTO: YouTube screengrab
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Family gatherings can be a drag sometimes. 

After surviving the gauntlet of nosy relatives pestering you about your love life/studies/career/child-bearing prospects, you could find solace in the food spread or find a corner to chill with family members of your generation that you can actually talk to. 

Or you could kill some time together with a round (or 10) of games on your smartphones. 

No, we’re not talking about serious mobile gaming titles like Fortnite and PUBG — not all of us are hyperactive zoomers with way too much sugar intake from pineapple tarts. We’re talking about the casual games, the ones that anyone across the categorical spectrum can easily jump into without needing to drown in instructions. 

No subscription to services like Apple Arcade needed for this run. All you need is your smartphone (which is hopefully not too old a model) and access to the home’s wireless internet connection for a smoother experience while playing. Pro tip: it helps if you’re being polite when asking for the wifi password. 

Spaceteam

Spaceteam is appropriately described as a “cooperative shouting game for phones and tablets”, because that’s exactly what it is. Players will be in charge of manning a spacecraft hurtling through the cosmos with a control panel full of switches, buttons, knobs and sliders on the screen. A readout will instruct what needs to be done, and it needs to be executed quickly before the timer runs out. 

The trick here is that what needs to be done might not be on your screen — it’s on your friend’s screen. So yes, you’ll need to yell technobabble like “engage hyperjig”, “set the polypuffer to five” and “turn on infinity” out loud. Things get rowdier during the later rounds, when everyone needs to execute commands together, like flipping phones upside down, for example. Sure, everyone will die in the cold of space eventually, but at least everyone dies laughing. 

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

One of the best virtual reality experiences comes to mobile, and now everyone can join in the fun without strapping on a heavy hi-tech goggle. The game’s a blast, and well worth the $15 to download the app. Your ang bao money should be able to cover the cost, anyway. 

You know that movie cliché where a ticking time bomb has to be defused by someone who doesn’t know which wire to cut and who has to listen to instructions by someone who does? Yeah, this game’s exactly that. One clueless person handles the explosive device while the rest of the players with the information to defuse it (but can’t see the bomb) will have to articulate (or shriek) the instructions out loud. Let’s hope your relationships aren’t the ones getting blown up in the process. 

Bowmasters

Go one-on-one with a friendly (or otherwise) family member in a game that’ll see virtual arrows being fired at each other. It’s a simple enough game, really — take control of an avatar and take turns shooting at each other. Each round will have players placed in varying distances and terrain, so it’s a trial-and-error process to arrive at the correct shooting power and angle that lands the arrows. The retro cartoony graphics are pretty too, so that’s a plus. 

Psych!

Everyone knows Psych!. But in case you don’t, it’s a mobile game produced by comedian and talkshow host Ellen Degeneres that’s meant to be played with a lot of people at parties and gatherings. 

It’s a multiplayer guessing game, where players have to answer trivia questions — the twist here being that players are the ones coming up with the answers too. The aim here is to make up fake answers and hope that another player’s gullible enough to pick it. The real fun comes when you play the game’s “And the Truth Comes Out” category, where there’ll be questions about each player. Secrets could come tumbling out, and that’s always a fun time. 

Heads Up!

Also made by team Ellen, Heads Up! is simply a smartphone version of charades. Players take turns holding up the device and try to guess the word or phrase that’s on the screen, with clues acted or yelled out by other players. Oh, and it also records a front-facing video while you’re playing so you can view and share how goofy other players have been. 

Triple Agent

Backstabbing is fun! Or at least it is in Triple Agent, a multiplayer game that can be played with up to nine people. Players are either a member of The Service or a double agent for the villainous organisation VIRUS, and at the end of each game, everyone will have to vote on who deserves imprisonment. 

How does one decide who to toss into jail? The main phone is passed around the players, with each pass revealing more incriminating information about each other. Spicy. 

Mucho Party

If you have a Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Party is one of the best party titles to play when there’s a lot of people to entertain. No Switch? You can always download Mucho Party, a mobile take on the experience with a tonne of mini-games to play together with friends and family. And they’re all simple enough for anyone — even your grandparents — to pick up pretty quickly. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games Chinese New Year Apps

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: How to keep safe and calm this Chinese New Year
Wuhan virus: How to keep safe and calm this Chinese New Year
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
&#039;Better safe than sorry&#039;: Actress Eswari stays healthy not just for herself
'Better safe than sorry': Actress Eswari stays healthy not just for herself
Andie Chen says ang bao &#039;married rule&#039; is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Andie Chen says ang bao 'married rule' is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Wuhan medical staff being infected at faster pace than reported: Sources
Wuhan medical staff being infected at faster pace than reported: Sources
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Man charged with attempted murder of daughter at Marsiling Lane bus stop
Man charged with attempted murder of daughter at Marsiling Lane bus stop
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES