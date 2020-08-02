8 monitors for your work from home set up - Dell, Samsung, Acer and more

Like it or not, the future of remote working is now. And as Phase 2 is expected to go on for months, working from home will continue to be the norm for many people. So do yourself a favour and invest in a good computer monitor for better work productivity and comfort.

A basic rule of thumb when getting a monitor or an upgrade to your existing one is to stay focused on choosing one that suits your needs. So you may not fancy what your BFF raves about, and vice versa.

For most basic users, a monitor with an excellent screen size, resolution and connectivity is good enough.

But for someone who works as a developer, a monitor with grey scale and clear display options will be better. Also, a curved screen for less image distortion, an enhanced field of view and less eye strain may sound like a good option, but what you really want is a flat screen to mount easily on your home office wall.

With so many types of monitors in the market, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Check out our handy guide on what’s noteworthy for your work-from-home office set up for every budget.

1. BenQ GW2480

PHOTO: BenQ

For a monitor with a special tech feature that helps you care for your eyes and won’t break the bank? Then look no further than this BenQ model.

Other highlights of its features include a nifty cable management system that conveniently conceals all wires within the monitor stand — great for helping to maintain a clutter-free workspace.

It also offers 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles for multiple people in a room.

Retail price in Singapore: $199

Measurement: 23.8 inches

Resolution: 1920×1080 (optimum)

2. HP 24f 24-inch monitor

PHOTO: HP

Expect crisp, clear and sharp images and immersive ultra-wide viewing angles on this HP monitor screen. Sophisticated and lightweight, this ultra-slim monitor is just what you need for your home office desk without busting your budget.

You’ll appreciate it more when you realise it also puts an end to your woes with all things blurry and laggy when you’re gaming.

Retail price in Singapore: $219

Measurement: 24 inches

Resolution: 1920×1080 (but supports other types of resolutions)

3. Samsung 24” professional monitor with bezel-less design

PHOTO: Samsung

If you’re concerned about protecting your beautiful peepers from eye strain and screen glare, check out this Samsung monitor with state-of-the-art eye comfort technology to enhance your work productivity and concentration.

It features an Eye Saver mode that reduces blue light emissions, Flicker Free technology that gets rid of tiresome screen flicker, and Smart Eco Saving feature to reduce energy wastage.

Retail price in Singapore: $368.01 (24-inch) and $448(27-inch), inclusive of 7 per cent GST

Measurement: 24-inch and 27-inch

Resolution: 1920×1080

4. Prism+ X240

PHOTO: Prism+

This Prism+ baby claims to be Singapore’s pioneer 1200R curvature gaming monitor with a sleek and stylish backlight design. It promises excellent viewing experience, thanks to its 3000:1 Contrast Ratio and 120per cent sRGB that allow for clear and high image quality.

Just what you need to power up your gaming performance. Note that the shipping fee and taxes are calculated when you check out your online order.

Retail price in Singapore: $369

Measurement: 24 inches

Resolution: 1920×1080

5. Philips LCD monitor with USB-C Dock

PHOTO: Philips

The appeal of this new Philips LCD monitor with USB-C Dock lies in its super narrow borders for maximum viewing size on screen, and a SmartErgoBase monitor base that offers cable management and ergonomic display comfort.

Enjoy faster speed too with its USB 3.1 feature — it’s 20 times faster than what the USB 2.0 can offer.

For instance, you can transfer a 4K video clip in less than one minute with the USB 3.1.

Retail price in Singapore: $369

Measurement: 25 inches

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

6. Dell 24 monitor for video conferencing: P2418HZ

PHOTO: Dell

What’s so cool about this Dell monitor is how you can log in via the facial recognition feature of Windows Hello conveniently. When the camera is not needed, simply activate its camera shutter.

You can also improve the experience of your virtual meetings with this model’s 2MP Full HD infrared sensor camera, premium HD resolution, wide viewing angle, and two 5W integrated speakers with clear audio features and a noise-cancelling microphone.

Retail price (online) in Singapore: $389, including shipping and 7 per cent GST

Measurement: 23.8 inches

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

7. AOC27B1H

PHOTO: AOC

If excellent multimedia connectivity (VGA and HDMI) is top on your checklist for buying a monitor, this AOC model will seal the deal. It offers a wide range of connectivity options for additional devices such as Blu-Ray players (should you decide to take a movie break in between your hectic work) and laptops.

With an IPS panel that provides well-defined colours and wide angles, you can expect optimal and comfortable viewing.

Retail price in Singapore: $421.99

Measurement: 27 inches

Resolution: 1920×1080 (optimum)

8. Acer UT241Y

PHOTO: Acer

This Acer model offers users advanced touch-screen technology that you can utilise to navigate menus effortlessly via a 10-point touch display. It also features Flickerless and Acer BlueLightShield (both trademarked) technologies so you can shield your eyes from excessive glare.

When you view the screen from all angles, you won’t need to worry about colour changes or other image distortions.

Retail price in Singapore: $698

Measurement: 23.8 inches

Resolution: 1920×1080

Check out the above recommendations at various locations or online, and snag them while they are still available. Head to brick-and-mortar stores in Gain City or Funan Mall if you prefer to touch and feel your devices before committing to a purchase.

But if you wish to place an online order, consider platforms such as Lazada, Shopee, Amazon SG and even the home websites of these laptops (eg. Dell and HP). This option is subject to availability and additional costs like shipping fees (that might vary depending on where you stay).

Here is a table of the retailers available and their delivery fees.

Lazada Delivery Courts $30. Free with minimum purchase of $200 Shopee Varies with individual retailers Amazon SG Free with minimum purchase of $40 Gain City $30

This article was first published in MoneySmart.