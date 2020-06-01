Accused of spying, popular Mideast app ToTok back on Google Play

The popular UAE-developed mobile application ToTok has returned to the Google Play Store after it was removed on claims it was being used for government spying, the company said Saturday.

Google and Apple removed the app from their online marketplaces last month after The New York Times reported ToTok allowed the UAE government to track the conversations, movements and other details of people who installed it on their phone.

"We are happy to inform you #ToTok is now available for download on the Google Play Store," a statement on ToTok's Twitter account said.

On its platform, Google lists a series of "updates" to the app, including requesting access to permissions and data and a "newly designed dialogue to ask your authorisation of accessing and syncing your contact list".

The app remains unavailable on the Apple Store.

Apple told AFP that ToTok was removed from its App Store pending a review, while Google said it was taken down from the Play Store "for a policy issue".

ToTok became popular by offering free calling and messaging to millions of users in countries like the United Arab Emirates where internet calling services like Skype are blocked.

Launched in 2019, ToTok was developed by Breej Holding, which The Times reported is likely a "front company" affiliated with DarkMatter, an Abu Dhabi-based cyberintelligence and hacking firm.

The UAE's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority denied the accusations, saying that the country's laws "prohibit any kind of data breach and unlawful interception".