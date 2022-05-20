Acer expands its eco-friendly Vero line which comes with a box for cats

Acer’s latest Vero laptops are packaged in a box that can be converted into a general-purpose box, which is perfectly sized for most house cats.

And this is how we’re going to drive up the pickup rates of tech that’s more sustainable than the ones we currently have.

And now that we have your attention (the box thing is real by the way), Acer has expanded its Vero lineup – it now features laptops, AIO desktops, monitors, projectors and peripherals.

Acer Aspire Vero laptops

The new Aspire Vero (AV14-51) laptop is in essence a refresh and now available in a new Mariana Blue colour in addition to its distinctive Cobblestone Grey colourway. It sports a 14" Full HD display, 12th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The 15-inch version (AV15-52) sports a 15" Full HD display and 12th Gen Intel Core processors. It also sports a Full-HD webcam and is available in both Cobblestone Grey and Starry Black. Both devices are Intel Evo-certified.

PHOTO: Acer

The laptops also feature OceanGlass trackpads, which are made from ocean-bound plastic (OBP). The chassis is made from 30 per cent post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and reduces carbon emissions by 21 per cent.

The screen bezel uses 30 per cent PCR plastic while the keycaps use 50 per cent PCR plastic. On top of that, Acer designed the Vero with easy access to the RAM and SSD in view of extending the lifespan of the device.

The packaging box (85 per cent recycled paper), as we mentioned earlier can be repurposed into a multipurpose box. But in reality, it will inevitably be claimed by your cat. The inner partition can be used as a laptop stand.

The laptop sleeve and the sheet that sits between the laptop’s display and keys are made from 100 per cent industrial recycled plastic (PIR).

Acer Veriton Vero All-In-One (AIO)

The Veriton Vero AIO (VVZ4694G) features a 24-inch Full HD IPS display, a slim-bezel design with 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio and comes Vesa mount-ready. The AIO is 30 per cent PCR, while the keyboard and mouse are made from PCR as well. Like the laptops, it is designed to be easily serviceable to extend its lifespan.

PHOTO: Acer

In terms of hardware, it gets 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, NVIDIA GeForce MX550 GPUs and up to 64 GB of dual-channel DDR4 3200 MHz memory, with two M.2 SSDs slots that support up to 2TB storage.

Other features include an IR scanner with integrated Tobii Aware smart sensor that locks and blurs the screen if someone else tries to access it. The built-in 5MP webcam has a physical shutter and can be adjusted to showcase an individual or a group.

Vero monitors

The 27-inch FHD Acer CB273 and the 23.8-inch FHD Acer B247Y G comprise of 85 per cent PCR plastic and 5 per cent OBP.

Acer B24Y G.

PHOTO: Acer

In addition, the CB273 display is rated Delta E<1 and has TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certification. It also has a KVM switch for switching between multiple computers and a USB Type-C port to provide up to 90 W power to devices.

Acer CB273.

PHOTO: Acer

Vero PD2325W projector

The chassis uses 50 per cent PCR plastic in the chassis while its LED light source is rated for a 30,000-hour lifespan (approximately 50 per cent energy savings compared to traditional projector lamps) projectors.

PHOTO: Acer

The WXGA (1280 x 800) projector boasts a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 2,200 lumens brightness, and a 125 per cent REC 709 wide colour gamut. It also has integrated BlueLightShield to reduce blue light exposure and has 5W speakers built-in.

Vero mouse & keyboard

PHOTO: Acer

The top covers of are made from 65 per cent PCR plastic and the bottom cover is 30 per cent OBP. The mouse is designed to have a battery life of 18 months while the keyboard, five million clicks. Both peripherals are designed to be nearly silent.

Local availability and pricing will be announced at a later date.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.