Action will be taken against Twitter user who made offensive posts to stoke racial tensions: Shanmugam

Action will be taken against a man who made insulting posts about Indians and Covid-19 on Twitter under the handle @sharonliew86 some weeks ago, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

Mr Shanmugam said the "nasty posts" were done "deliberately to stoke anger, unhappiness (and) racial tensions".

He also remarked in a Facebook post on Saturday (May 2) that the person behind the post was neither female nor Chinese as the name "Sharon Liew" had implied.

Bedok Police Division officers have identified the Twitter user @sharonliew86 — a 34-year-old man who is believed to have been involved in two other cases involving offensive tweets.

Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of race can bring jail terms of up to three years and fines.

[‘Sharon Liew’, who posted that Chinese women do not want to sit next to smelly Apuneneh is neither Chinese, nor... Posted by K Shanmugam Sc on Friday, May 1, 2020

