Activision Blizzard games to remain cross-platform as Sony reveals prior contractual agreements

If you have somehow avoided all of the hot takes and analysis of the impending Activision Blizzard takeover by Microsoft, this power move will definitely have some far-reaching ramifications in the coming years.

One of those that will likely be keenly affected is Sony, whose PlayStation ecosystem could see the loss of big hitters like Call of Duty, and the company has now issued an official response to Microsoft's big play for Activision Blizzard.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, a Sony spokesperson had this to share:

"We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform."

Succinct and straight to the point it seems, but there is also very little the Japanese giants can do in this case. The Call of Duty series is a popular one, with Vanguard and Black Ops Cold War occupying first and third place as the best-selling games on PlayStation in 2021 for the US, and losing them will be detrimental to Sony's hold on the market.

However, Activision Blizzard has been quite tight with Sony for the series in recent years as well, and this could be what the statement was referring to when referencing the Microsoft takeover.

This is similar to the cases of Deathloop and Ghostwire:Tokyo, which were exclusivity deals made with Bethesda before Microsoft also took them under its wing.

It remains to be seen just how the original agreements were meant to last, and if Microsoft would pull the rug out from under Sony after those deals with Activision Blizzard expire.

