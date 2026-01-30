Enjoy these Off Centre, On Trend stories? Here's how you can add AsiaOne as your Preferred Source on Google

As AsiaOne brings you the latest in local news, lifestyle, and trending stories across Singapore and beyond, stay informed on our coverage by setting AsiaOne as your preferred news source on Google.

With this new Google feature letting you choose which publications you want to see more of, selecting AsiaOne just means more of our articles may appear in the Top Stories section on Google Search and Google News.

Of course you can pick multiple sources, so other outlets will still show up. It's simply a way to have more control over your news feed and follow the publications you trust most.

Set AsiaOne as your preferred news source in 2 simple steps

Option 1

Visit AsiaOne.com and click on one of many articles.

Click on the icon above to add AsiaOne as your preferred source on Google.

Option 2

You may also set AsiaOne as a preferred source directly through Google.

On Google, search for AsiaOne news and click the icon next to Top Stories.

Select AsiaOne.com using the search bar in the pop-up.

See you on the other side!

editor@asiaone.com