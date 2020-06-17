Adobe Creative Cloud 2020 brings AI-powered upgrades to Photoshop & more

Regardless of whether you actually use it or not, you will no doubt have heard of Adobe’s many programs such as Photoshop and Lightroom which content creators have been using over the years.

To ensure that their users get the best experience when using the apps, Adobe has made sure to constantly release updates to their apps.

During its latest Video Press Conference, Adobe shared a number of new updates to their slew of Creative Cloud programs that will be implemented in the next few months.

This includes workflow enhancements and enhanced editing controls to ensure users get the best experience possible.

Here are some of the key announcements Adobe made about its suite of software.

Photoshop

PHOTO: Adobe

The first of many Adobe Sensei-powered update to come in the latter half of 2020, Photoshop will be optimising its Select Subject Portrait function which will allow users to select and isolate the subject of their photos more cleanly for further edits.

This will help in saving creatives working on a project countless of hours with just a single click of the mouse.

Other updates Adobe will be bringing to Photoshop includes an update to the user interface for Adobe Camera Raw, which will now echo the user interface of Adobe Lightroom, and help same creatives time processing multiple photos.

Speaking of Lightroom, users will be able to seamlessly move images to and fro Lightroom and Photoshop with ease for quick and easy editing.

Now, Photoshop will also allow users working on patterns to easily rotate it to save time and effort on their part when editing their image.

Lightroom

PHOTO: Adobe

Aside from Photoshop, Lightroom will also be receiving a range of upgrades, such as enhanced editing controls that will allow users to perform local hue adjustments on a specific area of your image (like the subject’s skin for example) without affecting the rest of the image.

Users will also be able to save different edit variations of their image to experiment with their edits without losing their first version and having to create multiple saved copies of your image.

One highly requested feature that will soon be making its way to Lightroom is the ability for photographers to add watermarks to their photos without needing to import it over to Photoshop.

Aside from that, users will soon be able to set custom default import settings for raw images, which will help to save time when photo editing.

Creative Cloud Video

PHOTO: Adobe

Video editors will soon be able to access a comprehensive library of stock audio footage, with thousands of audio clips from world-class artistes, without having to leave the Premiere Pro app.

Users will be able to search, preview the music, and drag it directly onto their video timeline.

This allows video editors to have an even more seamless workflow on Premiere Pro, without the need to pause and search the internet for appropriate audio clips.

Another major update coming to Premiere Pro is the introduction of Scene Edit Detection where, with the use of Adobe Sensei, Premiere Pro will be able to analyse already exported and archived video files, identify where it has been edited, and automatically add cuts and markers at each edit points.

This will help turn the rendered file into an editable timeline, allowing clip adjustments to be made such as colour correction and reframing.

Social media content creators will be happy to know that Premiere Rush will soon be introducing an Auto Reframe feature that helps resize their video clips for different social media channels, and Pan and Zoom function to the app, which helps to add motion to still images in a video clip.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.