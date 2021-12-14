Adobe launches Creative Cloud Express, a free online app for anyone to create

Formerly known as Adobe Spark, Creative Cloud Express is Adobe’s new quick and easy web/mobile app for anyone to get started on designing standout social graphics, videos and more!

Creative Cloud Express makes the core technology in Adobe’s products like Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere pro available with just a few clicks, and with no learning curve. Whether your goal is to make a flyer, edit an image, or produce marketing assets, you don’t have to start from scratch. Creative Cloud Express gives you access to thousands of templates, millions of images from Adobe Stock, thousands of fonts, and many more.

You can even remove the background from an image, trim a video, or create a meme-ready GIF with just a click. That’s not all, with Adobe’s recent acquisition of ContentCal, there are plans to integrate the ability to schedule, publish, and manage social media content via Creative Cloud Express soon too.

ALSO READ: Adobe brings Photoshop and Illustrator to the web - here is how to access it now

Creative Cloud Express is free for anyone to use from today, and is accessible at express.adobe.com and via mobile app on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Microsoft Store. Free users get access to up to 1 million images and other assets, thousands of templates, and dozens of fonts. You can unlock premium features, including more than 175 million Adobe Stock photos, 20,000 fonts, and access to additional applications like Photoshop Express and Premiere Rush, for US$9.99 (S$ 14) per month or US$99 per year.

And of course, if you are currently an Adobe Creative Cloud subscriber, you already have full access to the premium features just by logging in with your active Adobe account.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.