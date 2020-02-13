Adorable self-driving robots are delivering medical supplies to healthcare workers in Wuhan

PHOTO: China Daily
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

It’s especially important to minimise contact with one another during the coronavirus outbreak — human-to-human contact is how a virus spreads, after all. 

But you know what doesn’t get infected? Frickin’ robots, that’s what. 

Amidst a deadly viral outbreak that has killed over 1,350, the Chinese medical and tech community have been flung into a situation that requires automatons that can carry out various services without endangering any more lives. 

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com has been up to the task of deploying autonomous vehicles to deliver medical aid in a crucial area: Wuhan, the very epicentre of the outbreak. 

PHOTO: JD

According to a company statement from Feb 6, a robot successfully made a trip from JD’s Renhe delivery station and transported the goods 600 metres away to healthcare workers at Wuhan Ninth Hospital, one of the city’s designated hospitals for treating infected patients. 

Kong Qi, director of JD Logistics' autopilot research and development department, mentioned that each robot, loaded with around 30 parcels, is capable of monitoring the surrounding environment through sensors that help it avoid roadblocks and pedestrians. The robots use facial recognition when handing over the packages.

The company has also transferred robots from other cities to Wuhan to cover more areas, including quarantined neighbourhoods, to make sure unmanned delivery will become the norm in the virus-stricken city, Kong added. 

To aid the efforts to combat the outbreak, JD Logistics will also open up its autonomous driving solutions to allow more delivery manufacturers to benefit from the technology. Local media has reported that robots are being used in hospitals in other affected places like Guangzhou, Jiangxi, Chengdu, Beijing, Shanghai and Tianjin.

The outbreak so far has been an intense test of China’s technology-heavy solutions, including robots, apps and drones. 

For the latest updates on the coronavirus virus, visit here.

ilyas@asiaone.com

 

More about
Digital coronavirus robots Medical devices china

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Why many deaths will never appear in official figures
Coronavirus: Why many deaths will never appear in official figures
Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Goblin actress dies at age 24
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
What keeps Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping together for almost 30 years - and other couple tips from celebs
What keeps Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping together for almost 30 years - and other couple tips from celebs
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Here are Singtel&#039;s price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Durex gets in bed with meme about using condoms to press lift buttons during coronavirus outbreak
Durex gets in bed with meme about using condoms to press lift buttons during coronavirus outbreak
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Forever alone? Tips to dining solo in Singapore for the self-conscious
Alone this Valentine's? Tips to dining solo in Singapore for the self-conscious
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens

SERVICES