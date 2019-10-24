Aerowolf is top dog at the Rainbow Six Siege Pro League Season X APAC finals

PHOTO: Twitter/ESLRainbowSix
Kenneth Ang
Hardware Zone

A thousand congratulations, Aerowolf - that's yet another victory for local esports on an international stage!

Last weekend from 19-20 October, the six-man team played their hearts out in Sydney, Australia at the Rainbow Six Siege Pro League Season X APAC Finals, and we're happy to report that their hard work and efforts have paid off.

Snagging an impressive 7-4, 2-7, 7-3 victory over Australian team Wildcard, Aerowolf's win in Sydney secures them a place in two upcoming competitive events.

The first, which is the Pro League Season X Grand Finals, will take place at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Japan from 9-10 November, while the second - the Six Invitational 2020, will occur in Montreal from 7-16 February 2020.

Now then, here's a quick summary of their splendid two-day run.

Grand Finals

(SG) Aerowolf vs (AUS) Wildcard

Results:

  • Clubhouse 7-4
  • Bank 2-7
  • Villa 7-3

Semi-Finals

(SG) Aerowolf vs (JP)Nora-Rengo

Results:

  • Border 7-1
  • Villa 7-2

Quarter-Finals

(SG) Aerowolf vs (AUS) Fnatic

Results:

  • Villa 7-5
  • Border 5-7
  • Clubhouse 7-5

On that note, we wish Aerowolf all the best in their upcoming matches! Aim true and bring home the gold, guys!

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

