Aerowolf is top dog at the Rainbow Six Siege Pro League Season X APAC finals

A thousand congratulations, Aerowolf - that's yet another victory for local esports on an international stage!
Last weekend from 19-20 October, the six-man team played their hearts out in Sydney, Australia at the Rainbow Six Siege Pro League Season X APAC Finals, and we're happy to report that their hard work and efforts have paid off.
Snagging an impressive 7-4, 2-7, 7-3 victory over Australian team Wildcard, Aerowolf's win in Sydney secures them a place in two upcoming competitive events.
The first, which is the Pro League Season X Grand Finals, will take place at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Japan from 9-10 November, while the second - the Six Invitational 2020, will occur in Montreal from 7-16 February 2020.
Now then, here's a quick summary of their splendid two-day run.
Grand Finals
(SG) Aerowolf vs (AUS) Wildcard
Results:
- Clubhouse 7-4
- Bank 2-7
- Villa 7-3
Semi-Finals
(SG) Aerowolf vs (JP)Nora-Rengo
Results:
- Border 7-1
- Villa 7-2
Quarter-Finals
(SG) Aerowolf vs (AUS) Fnatic
Results:
- Villa 7-5
- Border 5-7
- Clubhouse 7-5
On that note, we wish Aerowolf all the best in their upcoming matches! Aim true and bring home the gold, guys!
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.