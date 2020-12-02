AFA Singapore 2020 Online to feature popular anisong artists like LiSA and May'n

For the past few years, cosplayers and fans of anime and manga in Singapore have always looked forward to the annual anime convention, Anime Festival Asia (AFA) Singapore.

However, Covid-19 have put a damper on events in Singapore, with numerous anime conventions choosing to cancel their event and have it in 2021 instead.

Though SOZO, the company behind AFA Singapore, have also chosen to cancel this year’s physical event, all hope is not lost as they have instead chosen to hold the event online this year, with the first-ever AFA Singapore 2020 Online.

Happening on 5 and 6 December, AFA Singapore 2020 Online will be the first time the anime convention is held online and non-ticketed, this means fans will be able to get the AFA experience (albeit a slightly different one due to it being online this time) for absolutely free.

The event will feature a number of top anisong and J-Pop artistes, including but not limited to LiSA (Demon Slayer), Junna (The Ancient Magus’ Bride), and Coala Mode (Your Lie in April).

AFA Singapore will also be teaming up with Animelo Summer Live, Japan’s biggest anisong concert, with artistes such as Asaka and Koji Saito taking to the smaller screens to wow fans with a special anisong show.

Exclusive AFA Singapore 2020 Online x Animelo Summer Live merchandise will also be available for fans to purchase.

Aside from popular song artistes, those attending the online event can also look forward to a special screening of Cells at Work! and cheer on the microbial heroes as they do their best to keep their master’s body healthy.

Of course, what will AFA be without its cosplayers? AFA Singapore 2020 Online will feature guest cosplayers KANAME, Nekota Ashu, and Rithe in their cosplay best.

Those who wish to participate in the event’s chatroom can register for free, and stand a chance to win exclusive gifts during the online event.

For information about the event will be shared on AFA’s official social media pages like Facebook and Twitter, and their official website.

