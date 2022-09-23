AFC Richmond and Ted Lasso offer Fifa 23 assist with wholesome crossover

After teasing an upcoming appearance of some sort for Fifa 23, EA Sports has now made it official.

Jason Sudeikis' beloved character, Ted Lasso, will be joining Fifa 23 as a usable manager as part of Career Mode, but that's not all, as the fictional team that is AFC Richmond are coming along for the ride as well.

Players will be able to play as AFC Richmond in Career Mode, with players Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya and Dani Rojas all being part of the squad, while fictional stadium Nelson Road will also be a part of Fifa 23, just like Ted Lasso.

In addition, a number of AFC Richmond items, including kits, tifos, Manager items, and other content, will also be available to unlock across Fifa Ultimate Team (FUT) and Pro Clubs, so you can truly show your fandom.

"I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them.

"As long-time fans of EA Sports Fifa, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas," shared Sudeikis.

"Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks.

PHOTO: EA Sports

"We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favourite AFC Richmond characters."

"It is so f***ing cool to be in Fifa. I'm not sure this is going to help dispel the CGI rumours but f*** it, totally worth it," added Roy Kent actor Brett Goldstein.

"I look forward to beating my nephew in a game with me as Roy Kent and him as Jamie Tartt. He's gonna be furious."

As for the rest of the game modes, Ted Lasso and the AFC Richmond crew will be located in the Rest of the World section in Fifa 23.

So if you are looking to show up your mates in Kickoff, Online Friendlies, or Online Seasons, you know where to go.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.