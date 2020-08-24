Affordable model of Apple Watch could be unveiled in March 2021

A more affordable Apple Watch model could be released in Q1 2021.

Tipster @komiya_ki shared on Twitter that the more affordable smartwatch will be called the Apple Watch SE. It is expected to have the same design as the Series 3 and available only in 42mm aluminium. Prices are also said to be similar to the Series 3 which range from $299 to $499.

Other rumoured specs include S6 and W4 chips, 16GB internal storage option, Digital Crown with haptic feedback, Bluetooth 5.0 and international SOS calling for the cellular model.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.