After 12 years, Singapore video game retailer Funz Square closes physical outlet and moves online

Yet another casualty for us geeks as another household gaming retailer bites the dust.

Funz Square has announced in their post, that they will be closing their physical store in Far East Plaza and focus on their business entirely online. The last day of their operation will be on 23rd Feb 2021.

Funz Square has been in the local market for as long as we can remember and has been one of the go-to’s for gaming needs since the PSP era.

We are sad to announce that we be closing our physical shop in Far east plaza, and concentrate our business online. Our... Posted by Funz Square on Monday, February 8, 2021

It’s hard to say if the pandemic might have prompted this change. After all, video games was one of the bright spots in 2020.

You can visit their website to continue supporting Funz Square’s business online.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.