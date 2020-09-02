After miscarriage, women seek support and emotional outlet on Instagram

Expressing grief and other emotions, and connecting with others who have had similar losses, are some of the ways women use the photo-sharing platform Instagram to cope with a miscarriage, researchers say.

In analysing hundreds of posts under the "ihadamiscarriage" hashtag, the study team observed that women use the social media site for finding community and "breaking the silence" around pregnancy loss.

Healthcare providers should consider discussing this outlet as a resource, the researchers write in Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Up to 20 per cent of pregnancies result in miscarriage, and while information on diagnosis and medical care is widely available, the psycho-social implications of fetal loss are less widely discussed, the authors note.

"Our culture has a convention of not disclosing pregnancies until they are in the second trimester - when it is 'safe' to tell people, because the pregnancy is probably going to be fine," said study leader Dr Rebecca Mercier of Sidney Kimmel Medical College in Philadelphia.

This means many women go through miscarriage without social support and are often in situations where they are coping with and possibly grieving a loss that others may not know, she said.

Mercier and her team were interested in getting a more "unfiltered view" of women's responses to miscarriage by looking at how women described their experiences on Instagram.

The researchers reviewed 200 Instagram posts selected over five days in the spring of 2019 with the #ihadamiscarriage tag, a campaign started by Los Angeles-based psychologist Jessica Zucker.

The overarching theme behind sharing experiences on social media was to seek support and to offer it, the researchers found. Miscarriages were depicted as pivotal and life-defining moments, with posts that reflected women's new identity as a mother despite having lost their baby.