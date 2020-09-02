After miscarriage, women seek support and emotional outlet on Instagram

PHOTO: Pexels
Reuters

Expressing grief and other emotions, and connecting with others who have had similar losses, are some of the ways women use the photo-sharing platform Instagram to cope with a miscarriage, researchers say.

In analysing hundreds of posts under the "ihadamiscarriage" hashtag, the study team observed that women use the social media site for finding community and "breaking the silence" around pregnancy loss.

Healthcare providers should consider discussing this outlet as a resource, the researchers write in Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Up to 20 per cent of pregnancies result in miscarriage, and while information on diagnosis and medical care is widely available, the psycho-social implications of fetal loss are less widely discussed, the authors note.

"Our culture has a convention of not disclosing pregnancies until they are in the second trimester - when it is 'safe' to tell people, because the pregnancy is probably going to be fine," said study leader Dr Rebecca Mercier of Sidney Kimmel Medical College in Philadelphia.

This means many women go through miscarriage without social support and are often in situations where they are coping with and possibly grieving a loss that others may not know, she said.

Mercier and her team were interested in getting a more "unfiltered view" of women's responses to miscarriage by looking at how women described their experiences on Instagram.

The researchers reviewed 200 Instagram posts selected over five days in the spring of 2019 with the #ihadamiscarriage tag, a campaign started by Los Angeles-based psychologist Jessica Zucker.

The overarching theme behind sharing experiences on social media was to seek support and to offer it, the researchers found. Miscarriages were depicted as pivotal and life-defining moments, with posts that reflected women's new identity as a mother despite having lost their baby.

Grief was the most commonly expressed emotion, followed by conflicted emotions, anger, regret and hope.

Many posts were found to contain not just one emotion, such as grief, but described several feelings simultaneously, the study team notes.

Some posts also described the reactions of family members, friends and colleagues, including comments women found insensitive and hurtful.

"Many of the things that friends and acquaintances often say to women who have had miscarriages are not helpful and bordering on insensitive," said Dr. Michael Greene of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, who was not involved in the study. "Those kinds of dismissive remarks are not helpful to women who are grieving over the loss of a pregnancy."

Most women turned to religion as a means of processing and coping with their loss. Many memorialised the miscarriage in a variety of ways, including planting trees, getting tattoos, creating a memorial or artwork, and naming the baby.

"Some of the content posted suggests that people are developing their own ways of remembrance and memorial for their loss, and sharing these on social media may be its own form of grieving ritual for our age," Mercier said in an email.

Several posts spoke of women seeking help for anxiety and depression and attending professional therapy or counseling, while others emphasised self-care, including exercise, nutrition and wellness.

Mercier cautions that any woman sharing her experience on social media would risk opening themselves to negative comments, and that sharing and finding support online should not replace seeking professional help, when needed.

"The Internet has an ugly side to it... I'm very hesitant to recommend something like going to the Internet to solve your problems," Greene said in a phone interview, adding that he prefers to refer women to therapists or even other patients who have had similar experiences.

The study does not prove posting on Instagram actually resulted in a greater degree of resolution or coming to peace with the event as compared to talking with a licensed healthcare professional, he added.

"It's important for healthcare providers to simply appreciate that this can be a very devastating experience for your patient and to not dismiss and minimise it and to recognise it as the woman does - as this kind of a life event," Greene said.

More about
Digital Instagram Social media pregnancy

TRENDING

Coronavirus: 7 new cases in Singapore, possible new cluster involving church in Paya Lebar
7 new coronavirus cases in Singapore including taxi driver; possible new cluster involving church in Paya Lebar
Thai security forces kill mass shooter at Nakhon Ratchasima shopping mall
Commandos kill ‘mad’ Thai soldier who shot at least dead 21 in shopping mall
Half-naked man found dead at foot of Punggol block after being confined in room by another man
Half-naked man found dead at foot of Punggol block after being confined in room by another man
Fear and panic can do more harm than the coronavirus, says PM Lee Hsien Loong
Fear and panic can do more harm than the coronavirus, says PM Lee Hsien Loong
Gossip mill: Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan but unaware netizens criticise him - and other entertainment news this week
Actor Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan, unaware netizens criticised him for not doing anything
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories
Worst first date: 'I went home feeling dirty and disgusted'
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for &#039;mixing around with young girls&#039;
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for 'mixing around with young girls'
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

7 messages a man should never send after being married
7 messages a man should never send after being married
Thai milk tea &#039;tarik&#039; draws long queues at Singapore&#039;s Chatuchak Night Market
Visitors to Chatuchak Night Market to be screened after Singapore goes on Orange alert
8 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
Milksha giving out free disinfectant, $2 Daiso face mask and other deals this week
Singapore bubble tea shop gives out free disinfectant, no purchase required

Home Works

Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks

SERVICES