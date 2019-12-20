After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts

We're all familiar with Precious Thots (sorry). It’s that chain of gift stores that sell cutesy knick-knacks, from greeting cards to figurines to soft toys.

It ain't my cup of tea, but I’m sure there’s a decent enough market of kids, secondary school girls and mothers who're fans of twee bric-a-brac like Disney-themed mugs, oversized teddy bears and inspirational quote books.

In case you haven’t noticed, they’re no longer known as Precious Thots. Since September, the retailer rebranded themselves as Precious Thoughts — a nominal change, but something they presumably felt obliged to do, considering the long, amusing legacy their previous name left on the Internet.

Redditor u/crunchystuff97 posted on the Singapore subreddit yesterday (Dec 19) about the new name at its Raffles City Shopping Centre outlet.

Twitter user @moldbugman noticed the name switch back in September. The adage “begone, thot” really came true.

A sad day. My beloved Singapore chain “Precious Thots” has finally caught up with modern internet slang and rebranded as “Precious Thoughts”.



Another piece of our heritage lost. pic.twitter.com/icOnwjRJRW — Mencius Moldbugman (@moldbugman) September 5, 2019

Though the term “thots” may not have any negative connotations among the masses here (maybe among grammar nazis), it holds a very different meaning in the United States and in online culture.

You see, “thot” started off as an acronym for “that hoe over there” that appeared on Urban Dictionary in 2012, and gained popular usage across social media since then. In modern Internet slang, “thot” is simply a derogatory, misogynistic word referring to unsavoury, loose women.

It was pretty unfortunate then that Precious Thots Thoughts held that association through no fault of theirs. Headquartered in Singapore (they’ve got 10 outlets across the island), the retailer has been successful enough to expand to establish stores in Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Right now, we don’t know for sure if Precious Thoughts made the decision to rebrand due to the thotty issue, but we’ve reached out to the company for information. It would be understandable too, considering the brand is all about being wholesome and family-friendly.

Still, years of online ridicule and memes would be enough to take a heavy toll on any brand. Here’s a sample of what Precious Thoughts have been subjected to since “thot” became a thing.

Tag your most precious thots in a reply 😘💦 pic.twitter.com/0gkRv1oF3b — Sero (@SeroPanda) December 3, 2017

tag a thot that's precious to u Posted by Kiasu Memes For Singaporean Teens on Friday, 1 December 2017

I don't think this store in Singapore realizes what this means in American slang. Precious #thots pic.twitter.com/dIpGKHIRue — Chris Sistrunk (@chrissistrunk) April 7, 2018

the irony is precious thots actl sells a lot of christian merchandise lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/Gn0ueiaTp2 — shooter for kelly marie tran / watched tros x1 (@prcserpinas) June 11, 2019

Does it... does it say... precious thots?? pic.twitter.com/6Xy77VcN0O — Hikari (@xennsi) November 12, 2018

i love me some precious thots pic.twitter.com/XsTooHXJ2c — nay (@heyitsnayla) November 8, 2016

There's a store called "Precious Thots" in HK that sells surprisingly in unthotty stuff... pic.twitter.com/087hECDTZX — 💙#VICTON1STWIN💛 (@weeabloop) July 5, 2018

ilyas@asiaone.com