Aftershock creates world's first bubble tea custom PC

Custom PCs are all the rage nowadays, with users getting creative and vendors doing their best to make ideas into reality. We have already seen how Aftershock PC is championing minimalism in their recent venture, but the Singapore brand’s latest creation just might take the cake.

Aimed at those who love gaming and bubble tea, Aftershock PC has created the world’s first bubble tea themed PC.

You have to see it to believe it, and frankly, it is amazing to see the moving parts in action.

To get the look right, the team had to get creative. Replicating the floating bobas like in a real drink meant a custom hand-crafted water-cooling system was implemented, which also provides good heat performance at the same time.

Taking a cue from taro, the coolant is also a cool creamy purple, topped off with adorable corgi motifs around the build to celebrate the customer’s pet.

Turn off the lights, and these motifs even glow in the dark. Needless to say, the other components like the front plate, cable shroud, and PSU shroud were all customised to represent the best boba life.

PHOTO: Twitter/AftershockAU

PHOTO: Twitter/AftershockAU

PHOTO: Twitter/AftershockAU

The components that make up the Aftershock Bubble Tea PC are not too shabby either:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Motherboard: GIGABYTE B550 Vision DP

GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC WATERFORCE

Chassis: Aftershock Hypergate XL

Cooling: 7x LIANLI UNI fans

PSU: AORUS P850W 80+ GOLD Modular

MISC: Byski White Fittings, Byski AMD CPU Waterblock, EX-XTOP D5 Pump, EK-RES

If you are looking to make your own custom PC dreams come true, you already know where to go.

PHOTO: Twitter/AftershockAU

This article was first published in Geek Culture.