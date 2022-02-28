Aftershock leads with one of the world's first liquid-cooled hybrid portable laptop

Aftershock PC has been on a hot streak lately. Following the unveiling of its massive Experiential Centre, the homegrown PC maker is announcing its new line of high-performance laptops.

They are the latest iteration of the Forge 15S series, Apex 15S series, Vapor 17X series, along with the newly launched flagship, Apex 15X EVO. The Apex 15X EVO is especially interesting, as it is one of the world’s first liquid-cooled hybrid laptop.

All the new laptops run on the new 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake processors, which offer an across-the-board improvement in performance of up to 40 per cent compared to the previous generation of CPUs.

This naturally means that the new laptops will be faster and more powerful than before, with Gen 4 SSD support, DDR5 memory capabilities, and there will be options for models that sport the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti GPUs.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

The Forge 15S series is the quintessential gaming laptop, especially with its 144Hz display and full NVMe SSD storage. With a choice of either the new i5-12400H or i7-12700H CPU and RTX 3050 or 3050Ti GPU, this is a series of machines that sets a solid baseline. At 1.99kg, this is light as far as gaming laptops go, and the series starts from $1,425.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

The Apex 15S series is a step up from its predecessor, the Forge 15X. This series begins with a variant featuring an Intel i7-12700H CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, and FHD 144Hz display, and caps off with a model that has an Intel i7-12700H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, and a QHD 165Hz display. This series of laptops comes in at 2.1kg and starts from S$1,795.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

The Vapor 17X series is also powered by the i7-12700H CPU, and is equipped with either an RTX 3060 or RTX 3070 Ti GPU. The 17.3-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rate is definitely a looker. It weighs in at 2.3kg and starts from S$2,425.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Finally, the Apex 15X EVO, which is the new 15.6-inch flagship for Aftershock PC designed for the user who wants performance both at home and on the go on the same machine. The CPU starts from the i7-12700K to the i9-12900H, and can be paired with either the RTX 3070 Ti or the RTX 3080 Ti. The display is a QHD 240Hz display, and starts from $2,899.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

It comes with the Aftershock Glacier Core, which is an external liquid-cooling module that allows the Apex 15X EVO to perform beyond the boundaries of traditional laptops by dropping the temperature by up to 20 degrees Celsius. This additional module allows the laptop to be a robust primary machine at home as well, giving many traditional desktops a run for their money.

The idea of making a laptop modular to fit a variety of situations and demands is an intriguing concept, and can be very appealing to those who prefer a more convenient one-stop-shop approach when it comes to computers.

Pre-orders for all the laptops are available now on Aftershock PC’s site, and for a limited time, customers making pre-purchases of the Apex 15X EVO and Vapor 17X models will receive a free upgrade to the Intel i9-12900H CPU while stocks last.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.