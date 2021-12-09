Aftershock PC’s Artisan series brings handcrafted hardware to ready-to-ship gaming rigs

One of Aftershock PC's greatest appeals lies in the same-day delivery service for its ready-to-ship builds, but things are just about to get even better, especially on the aesthetic front.

Enter the Artisan series, a one-of-its-kind offering in Singapore that comes with handcrafted hardware in tow.

PHOTO: Aftershock

Featuring custom-made water tubing and unique components, the line-up comprises of Artisan 01, Artisan 02, which offers both an Intel and AMD configuration, and Artisan 03.

It serves as the brand's answer to the increased demand for ready-to-ship models, and seeks to reduce the long waiting times and pricey customisation costs associated with them.

The new models will boast distinctive, themed looks, with each one released as-and-when available with an announcement through Aftershock PC's social channels.

Stock is expected to be very limited, however, so interested parties are encouraged to keep an active eye out for them.

PHOTO: Aftershock

PHOTO: Aftershock

More information on the Artisan series can be found on the official company website. The Artisan 01 retails from $5,399, while the 02 is available from $4,599 and $5,099 for the Intel and AMD variant respectively. The Artisan 03, meanwhile, comes priced from $4,699.

With RGB lighting as the aesthetic standard for gaming rigs, it's nice to see that Aftershock has reduced the gaudiness with more sophisticated colour designs and combinations.

Check out some close-up shots of them below:

PHOTO: Aftershock

PHOTO: Aftershock

PHOTO: Aftershock

PHOTO: Aftershock

PHOTO: Aftershock

This article was first published in Geek Culture.