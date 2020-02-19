Aftershock upgrades its best-selling ultra-slim Vapor series with 17-inch Pro model

Vapor 15.
PHOTO: Aftershock
Marion Frayna
Geek Culture

Singapore-based PC manufacturer Aftershock PC is back with two new additions to its ultra-slim Vapor gaming laptops, following the success of last year's Aftershock Vapor 15 Pro.

The first of the two new variants is the Aftershock Vapor 15, which is a step down the 15 Pro in terms of hardware. Weighing just 1.7kg and measuring just 18mm thick (a touch lighter and thinner than the 15 Pro's 1.88kg and 20mm), the Vapor 15 is Aftershock's most petite 15-inch gaming laptop to date, thanks to its lightweight and tough magnesium alloy chassis.

Under the hood, the Vapor 15 comes with a display that boasts an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. When combined with an Intel i7 processor and an Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU, Gaming on the Vapor 15 is as solid as it gets. Also, it has a 64WH XL battery, which enables it to run without being hooked up on power for about three-quarters of a day.

Vapor 15.
PHOTO: Aftershock

The Aftershock Vapor 17 Pro is the most souped-up version of the bunch, boasting similar CPU and GPU hardware, in a much more eye-catching 17.3-inch display.

Vapor 17 Pro.
PHOTO: Aftershock

What takes the cake here is that it also comes with a Thunderbolt 3 input, meaning data transfer is lightning-quick, and it also has a massive 92WH XL battery, so it can literally last almost an entire day.

Not to mention that it is Aftershock's most portable 17-inch gaming laptop to date, weighing just 2kg and measuring just 19.5mm thick.

The Aftershock Vapor 15 and Vapor 17 Pro launches on the Aftershock online store today, 18 February 2020. The Vapor 15 will retail from $2,199, while the Vapor 17 Pro will retail from $2,250.

SPECIFICATIONS

Model Aftershock Vapor 15 Aftershock Vapor 17 Pro
OS Windows 10 Windows 10
Processor Intel i7 9750H Processor Intel i7 9750H Processor
Graphics Up to RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6 Up to RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6
Display 15.6″ FHD 144Hz Wide Color Gamut Display (1920×1080) 17.3″ FHD 144Hz Wide Color Gamut Display (1920×1080)
Memory Up to 32GB DDR4 2666MHz Up to 32GB DDR4 2666MHz
Storage Up to 4TB NVMe SSD Up to 4TB NVMe SSD
Wireless Card Options Intel AX 200 WiFi + BT Intel AX 200 WiFi + BT
Dimensions 18mm thickness 19.5mm thickness
Weight 1.7kg 2.0kg
Battery 64WH 92WH
Price from S$2,199 from S$2,250

This article was first published in Geek Culture.

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games PC Gaming Hardware Laptops

