Air quality app back online in Vietnam after attacks over smog ranking

Independent online air quality index monitor AirVisual said on Oct 9 its air quality monitoring app is available for download again in Vietnam after it suspended it in the face of a barrage of criticism from social media users.

AirVisual, which measures air quality based on data it gets from monitoring stations, was accused by one critic of exaggerating pollution in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi to boost sales of air purifiers made by its parent company.

AirVisual said on Oct 7 it had received abusive and threatening messages on its Facebook page and elsewhere in an attempt to discredit it after its data showed Hanoi topping its list of 90 major cities suffering from air pollution.

A spokesman for the company told Reuters it had "temporarily interrupted" new downloads of the app following the criticism, but made it available again on Oct 9.

"Efforts to suppress open and free air pollution data, rather than address the emission sources that have created the problem, are misguided and have negative health and environmental implications," AirVisual said in a statement.

"While the attacks have decreased, they are still ongoing. We are closely monitoring the situation and aim to continue to provide a stable service".