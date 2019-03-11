Airbnb bans 'party houses' after deadly US shooting

PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Airbnb's boss announced Saturday that the online platform, which offers private homes for rent for short periods, is banning "party houses" after a deadly shooting at a Halloween event in California.

Five people were killed and others wounded in a Thursday night shooting in Orinda, California, in a house that had been rented on Airbnb.

More than 100 people were present at the event, which was announced on social media.

"Starting today, we are banning 'party houses' and we are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, including conduct that leads to the terrible events we saw in Orinda," Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said on Twitter.

To do this, Airbnb will increase "manual screening of high-risk reservations flagged by our risk detection technology," create a "dedicated 'party house' rapid response team," and take "immediate action" against those who violate guest policies, Chesky wrote.

"We must do better, and we will," he said. "This is unacceptable."

Michael Wang, the owner of the home where the shooting took place, told the San Francisco Chronicle that he rented his house to a woman who said she was organizing a family reunion for a dozen people.

The sheriff's department said they were responding to a noise complaint at the house around the time the shooting was reported.

Three people died at the scene, while two more passed away after being hospitalized, police said.

More about
Digital Airbnb

TRENDING

Singapore dad shares the heartbreak of losing his baby to Kawasaki disease
Singapore dad shares the heartbreak of losing his baby to Kawasaki disease
House tour: A bright and spacious 3-bedroom HDB in Bishan
House tour: A bright and spacious 3-bedroom HDB in Bishan
Ex-wife of Kelantan sultan shows off baby whom she says is their son
Ex-wife of Kelantan sultan shows off baby whom she says is their son
Lawyer of maid convicted of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong&#039;s home argues she was framed
Lawyer of maid convicted of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong's home argues she was framed
77-year-old man dies after being knocked down by SMRT double-decker bus at Yishun junction
77-year-old man dies after being knocked down by SMRT double-decker bus at Yishun junction
Apple TV+ is now available in Singapore. Here&#039;s how you can get a free one-year subscription
Apple TV+ is now available in Singapore. Here's how you can get a free one-year subscription
Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident
Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident
&#039;No one likes you&#039;: Maid abuses boy in public
'No one likes you': Maid abuses boy in public
Taiwanese screen goddess Brigitte Lin, 65 and young at heart
Taiwanese screen goddess Brigitte Lin, 65 and young at heart
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here&#039;s what you need to know
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here's what you need to know
More workplaces to get funds for facilities for staff to freshen up after walking or cycling to work: LTA
More workplaces to get funds for facilities for staff to freshen up after walking or cycling to work: LTA
Keto diet 101: A guide to low-carb restaurants, bakes and snacks in Singapore
Keto diet 101: A guide to low-carb restaurants, bakes and snacks in Singapore

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

From a $20,000 &#039;jet plane&#039; to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
From a $20,000 'jet plane' to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
We try McDonald&#039;s new Choco Banana Pie, get up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot &amp; other deals this week
We try McDonald's new Choco Banana Pie and here's our verdict
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K

Home Works

What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Jam Hsiao and Jay Chou take down &#039;blackface&#039; photos at Halloween party from Instagram
Jam Hsiao dresses up as Will Smith for Halloween but removes photos later - because ‘blackface’?
Is this worth $170,000? Netizens disapprove of artwork by Faye Wong&#039;s daughter
Is this worth $170,000? Netizens disapprove of artwork by Faye Wong's daughter
&#039;I&#039;ve never been jealous of my brother&#039;, says Christopher Lee&#039;s younger bro Frederick
'I've never been jealous of my brother', says Christopher Lee's younger bro Frederick
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'

SERVICES