AirPods Pro 2 and new iPhone SE model could arrive in April

Macotakara released a new supply chain report detailing the likely launch of the AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone SE model.

Chinese supply chain sources claim that both devices are slated for release in April. The AirPods Pro 2 is expected to have a "new design for the charging case". Compared to the current charging case for the AirPods Pro, the new model will be slightly narrower.

As for the new iPhone SE model, the sources did not provide any details beyond its rumoured launch date.

Bloomberg reported in October that the AirPods Pro 2 may have a shorter stem and a more rounded shape that fits into the ear.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes it is unlikely to see a 2021 iPhone SE model as suppliers are competing to secure orders for the iPhone 13 models, which will affect the planning and production of a new iPhone SE.

However, there is evidence indicating that a bigger iPhone SE model could be in the pipeline. Kuo's last report on the larger iPhone SE model suggested that the launch was delayed by the coronavirus outbreak.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.