AirPods Pro 2 said to have heart rate sensor, temperature detection and USB-C

Apple is said to be bringing several new features to the AirPods Pro 2.

52Audio claims the Apple AirPods Pro 2 will sport an upgraded H1 chipset that supports self-adaptive active noise cancellation, an improved Find My feature, a heart rate sensor, temperature detection feature, hearing aid capability and USB-C port.

In terms of design, 52Audio says the AirPods Pro 2 will look somewhat similar to the AirPods 3 with a shorter stem. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported in October 2020 that Apple may remove the short stem and is testing a more rounded shape for the AirPods Pro 2.

The charging case is believed to come in a new design too. The Lightning port is expected to be replaced by USB-C and have microphone openings on the right side for the hearing aid feature. 52Audio shared that these openings will collect sound and transmit to the AirPods Pro 2 for sound enhancement and playback.

There is also a speaker at the bottom where a sound can be played to help users find the charging case more quickly through Find My app. Other rumoured features of the AirPods Pro 2 include motion sensors with fitness tracking, and support for Lossless audio.

The AirPods Pro 2 is rumoured to launch in late 2022.

Source: 52Audio via MacRumours

READ ALSO: Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro M2: Productivity workhouse but doesn’t live up to its Pro name