AirPods Pro 3: From earbuds to stealth fitness tracker

Apple's most popular earbuds are getting smarter. Alongside the usual audio upgrades, the new AirPods Pro 3 now double as workout companions, featuring Apple's first in-ear heart-rate sensor capable of tracking more than 50 workout types through the Fitness app on iPhone. For casual users, this means you can finally close your Move ring without strapping on an Apple Watch.

Noise off, world off

Apple claims the best ANC in any in-ear headphones, blocking twice as much noise as AirPods Pro 2 and four times more than the original.

That's a bold claim that will evoke eager comparisons against Sony's WF-1000XM5 and Bose's QuietComfort Ultra, given the AirPods Pro 2's already excellent performance.

The redesign makes each bud smaller, and new foam-infused ear tips (now in five sizes, including XXS) promise better fit and stability.

This matters for workouts — Apple says stability should hold through runs, HIIT, and even yoga inversions. Battery life also gets bumped to eight hours with ANC, a one-third improvement over the previous generation.

Why put a heart-rate sensor in your ears?

At first glance, this feels redundant, as you can already do that with the Apple Watch. But not everyone wants (or can wear) a watch. Earbuds, on the other hand, are arguably more universal.

So the perk isn't that AirPods replace the Watch — it's that you don't need a Watch at all to start tapping into Apple's fitness system, especially if you only need it during workouts; just bring your buds and phone.

Apple's new Workout Buddy, powered by Apple Intelligence, pulls that data into motivational cues mid-session — nudges that can tell you to push harder or ease up, based on your past performance.

For Watch users, the new buds serve primarily as the medium for Workout Buddy to send you cues. AirPods Pro 3 isn't a substitute for the Watch, though it can serve as a gateway.

Translation in your ear

Beyond fitness, AirPods Pro 3 also joins the Live Translation, powered by Apple Intelligence. In practice, it means two people can converse in different languages while the AirPods handle the heavy lifting.

It's available at launch in English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish, with Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese coming by year's end. The catch: it's in beta, and both users ideally need AirPods for the smoothest back-and-forth.

Availability in Singapore

While they don't reinvent the wheel, AirPods Pro 3 are the most versatile AirPods yet — part music upgrade, part fitness coach, part translator.

Pre-orders are now open, with retail availability from Sept 19. The AirPods Pro 3 are priced at $349.

[[nid:722832]]

This article was first published in Potions.sg.