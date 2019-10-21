AirPods Pro rumoured to launch in end Oct with new in-ear design

The Apple AirPods with noise cancellation technology are likely to debut at the end of this month.

China Economic Daily claims the new AirPods will have a "Pro" moniker and come with a new in-ear design to support the noise cancellation feature. The new design will use metal to increase heat dissipation.

The AirPods Pro are rumoured to be priced at US$260 (S$354).

Bloomberg reported in June 2018 that a higher-end AirPods with noise cancellation and water resistance will be launched in 2019. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also reported that an all-new design AirPods is on track to launch in early 2020.

DigiTimes claimed in April that the third generation AirPods will launch by the end of the year.

iOS 13.2 bea reveals that there could be different listening modes with or without noise cancellation on the upcoming AirPods.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.