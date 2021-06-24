Aliens: Fireteam Elite co-op shooter arrives on PC, consoles on Aug 24

The new co-op third-person survival shooter Aliens: Fireteam Elite is now set for release on Aug 24, 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

In Aliens: Fireteam Elite, players will fight through four unique campaigns as a fully customisable Colonial Marine against waves of terrifying Xenomorph and Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes, choosing from an extensive variety of classes, weapons, gear and perks.

For the biggest Xenomorph fans, there will be an Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition that includes the Endeavor Pass and the Endeavor Veteran Pack.

The Endeavor Pass will contain four cosmetic DLC bundles — including class kit skins, weapon colors, head accessories and more — that will be released alongside free major gameplay updates!

The Endeavor Veteran Pack will contain over 20 cosmetic items, including armor kit skins, emotes, weapon colors and decals.

The Endeavor Passand Endeavor Veteran Pack will also be available for purchase separately.

Pre-ordering either edition of the game also grants access to the Hardened Marine Pack, which includes a Bandana head accessory, Red Digital Camo weapon colors, 3 weapon decals, and a “Chestburster” joke emote.