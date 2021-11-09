Alipay+ foreign e-wallets can now work with local Nets payment terminals

Your local Nets payment terminals are about to get more useful.

At the Singapore FinTech Festival 2021, Nets announced its plans to integrate Alipay+, enhancing its payment acceptance coverage across more e-wallets from our region.

Alipay+ is a payments service by Ant Group started in 2020.

Basically, participating e-wallets can use hyperlocal versions of its e-wallet apps on Nets payment terminals in Singapore, so folks with foreign e-wallet apps don't need to download another unfamiliar app to make e-payments on our sunny island.

"Having the most extensive network of acceptance points in Singapore for static and dynamic QR payments makes us an ideal partner for inbound wallet providers.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Ant Group to offer Alipay+ and increase the business opportunities for our local merchants with access to an expanded pool of consumers," said Nets Group CEO, Mr Lawrence Chan.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Alipay+

Alipay+'s official website shows payment partners like Alipay HK (Hong Kong), Touch 'n Go (Malaysia), TrueMoney (Thailand), and several other regional hyperlocal payment players in the consumer payments space.

Nets and ANT Group also confirmed that the mentioned e-wallets are the first to be ready when the integration is complete.

According to its official statement, the integration with Nets' merchant portals will be operationally ready by early 2022.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.