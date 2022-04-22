All the announcements at the Meta Quest games showcase 2022

If you are into virtual reality (VR) gaming, chances are, you are already a proud owner of an Oculus Quest 2/Meta Quest 2.

In a bid to strengthen its draw to gamers, the Meta Quest games showcase for 2022 revealed some really interesting looking titles to add to players' libraries, and here are the biggest announcements.

Ghostbusters VR

Although it was revealed at the end of the showcase, the upcoming Ghostbusters VR game for the Meta Quest should get fans excited.

Players will be running their own ghost-hunting HQ in San Francisco, and you can expect to be tracking, blasting, and trapping ghosts using some iconic equipment. No release date is set just yet.

Resident Evil 4 - Mercenaries Mode

The excellent VR port of Resident Evil 4 continues to get better, especially now with the free Mercenaries Mode update released by Armature Studio.

This time-based challenge mode will test your mettle in getting the highest score possible in each run, and with online leaderboards and 20 new challenges, players will have plenty to enjoy.

Moss: Book II

The sequel to the excellent Moss, the PlayStation VR title will be jumping over to the Meta Quest 2 later in the summer. Continue the journey of the heroic and adorable mouse, and save the day once again.

Beat Saber - Electronic Mixtape

A big VR hit, Beat Saber also got its time to shine in the Meta Quest games showcase. A new Electronic Mixtape bundle is incoming, featuring songs from Deadmau5, Fatboy Slim, Marshmello, Pendulum, and more.

The pack will set you back US$12.99 (S$17.73), or US$1.99 per song, but there is no release date just yet.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution

Continuing on the undead quest in the streets of New Orleans, this new chapter will see an increased challenge for players hoping to survive. Fewer resources, more walkers, and a dangerous new threat? Count us in later this year.

Among Us VR

Social deduction gets even more immersive as InnerSloth, Robot Teddy, and Schell Games revealed Among Us VR, coming by the end of the year. If you ever wanted to be an imposter in virtual reality, this is the experience for you.

Cities: VR

City building just got better, as Cities: VR will bring that simulator experience to a whole new reality. This game will aim to get players the most immersive view of the cities they build/destroy, and will be available this coming April 28.

Bonelab

For those that enjoy the gunplay and realisticness brought about by virtual reality, then Bonelab is one to keep an eye on.

A new title from the folks that gave us Boneworks, this title will push the boundaries when it comes to realistic weapon handling and combat. Expect a full-action experience later this year.

Red Matter 2

The original Red Matter ended with a cliffhanger, but as shown at the Meta Quest games showcase, we will be returning for even more trips across the solar system. For those that love puzzles, keep an eye on this.

Espire 2

Interested in showing off your spy moves? The sequel to 2019's Espire 1: VR Operative, Espire 2 will feature a separate co-op campaign that will truly test you and your partner.

Ruins Magus

Magic and VR go quite well together, and in Ruins Magus, players will have the opportunity to grow from a novice to an all-powerful wizard in a narrative-driven experience.

NFL Pro Era

Lastly, the Meta Quest games showcase also featured the first VR football game officially licensed by the National Football League (NFL).

The NFL Pro Era will let players get up close and personal in first-person mode and try to lead their team to the Super Bowl.

ALSO READ: Gaming platforms FlickPlay, The Sandbox take steps toward metaverse

This article was first published in Geek Culture.