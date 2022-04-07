All the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga unlock codes you’ll need

Now that you have gotten your hands on arguably the biggest Lego video game of all time, you might find yourself not satisfied with the current roster of over 300 characters.

Do not fret, we have scoured the galaxy in search of the information on the droids you are looking for and more. For those looking for all the unlock codes for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you are in the right place.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Unlock Codes

There are essentially two ways you can enter the codes in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The first is to hit up the Pause Menu and select "Enter Code," or open up the Holoprojector, shift to the Extras tab and hit the same prompt.

Once there, you can proceed to enter the following codes to unlock the corresponding characters and vehicles.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

We will continue to update the list if more unlock codes are discovered, in the meantime, enjoy the new characters added to your roster in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. If you haven't already, check out some gameplay of the early sections of the game below:

There is also set to be plenty more DLC to come, so keep your eyes out for those as well. And if you are feeling wacky, be sure to try out these 21 unexpected things you can do in the game for some added fun.

ALSO READ: Electronic Arts announces 3 new Star Wars games coming from Respawn