For All Mankind season 1 is streaming free on Apple TV+

On the heels of the third season debut of Apple TV+'s alternate history streaming series For All Mankind, the streamer has also made the full season one of the drama available for free on the platform.

Starring Joel Kinnaman as fictional NASA astronaut Edward Baldwin, along with Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, and Wrenn Schmidt, the series postulates the unfolding of events if the Russians, and not the Americans, were the first to land on the moon in 1969.

The first two seasons follow the team at NASA working to be the first to colonise the moon, while the current season, which drops new episodes weekly, is set in the 1990s and explores mankind's journey to reach Mars.

There is no indication provided on how long the first season will be available to stream for free, but if you have access to Apple TV+ on your iPhone, iPad or MacBook or iMac, or even on a compatible smart TV, check out one of the best dramas currently airing.

You don't have to subscribe to the service or sign up for the trial service - the full season one of For All Mankind is freely available on the service's landing page.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.