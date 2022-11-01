All-in-one Pico 4 VR headset launches in Singapore starting from $499

The growing popularity of virtual reality (VR) amongst not just gamers, but also other types of users, has seen a rise in different options for consumers to dive into.

The latest is that of Pico, which is celebrating the latest launch of its new Pico 4 all-in-one VR headset, offering a multitude of ways to reimagine life experiences as well as unlock boundless potential across gaming, lifestyle, entertainment, and sports.

Available at $499 (128GB) and $599 (256GB) via Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop starting from Nov 1, the PICO 4 contains a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor, 4K+ level 90Hz display, proprietary pancake optical lens, and 105-degree ultra-wide field of view.

The upgraded optical sensors and 6DoF (six degrees of freedom) touch controllers with all-round sensors, also ensure that every movement made is swift, intuitive, and seamless when using the device.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

"We are incredibly excited to finally bring Pico's technology to Singapore with the launch of our all-in-one virtual reality headset, Pico 4. With our cutting-edge offerings and local presence, we hope to continue driving the development of the VR industry in Singapore and provide local consumers with VR experiences that seamlessly fit with their lifestyles," said Allen An, Regional Director of Pico Southeast Asia.

"To give consumers more opportunities to enjoy Pico's VR technology, we will also provide best-in-class customer care on-the-ground, and collaborate closely with local partners such as Singtel to add value to our customers."

Not only is the headset going to be available to customers, but Pico will also be bringing the country's VR ecosystem and community closer together with a dedicated local team, comprising on-the-ground customer service experts, official agents, and mainstream retail partners.

To get a closer look at the headset, consumers in Singapore can head down to basement two at Funan Mall to get a first-hand experience of Pico 4 from Oct 31 to Nov 6. There are also in-game challenges set to take place, with winners having the chance to take home the all-new Pico 4 headset.

Consumers that purchase the Pico 4 headset from any official merchant will also receive up to four free games, with After The Fall, OhShape, All-In-One Sport, and Down To The Rabbit Hole to start your VR journey.

ALSO READ: Meta sets Oct 11 for Connect event, teases new VR headset release

This article was first published in Geek Culture.