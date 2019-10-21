Already born myopic, teen's eyes get severely deformed after mobile gaming addiction

Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

When your parents tell you that video games will spoil your eyes, you should probably know that science can back up their claims. 

A teen in China had his eyeballs severely deformed thanks to a potent combination of congenital myopia and a serious addiction to mobile games. 

Oriental Daily reported that the 15-year-old boy from Guangdong Province was already born with congenital myopia, an affliction that develops in infants and causes nearsightedness.

Due to the obstruction along the visual pathway, the eye becomes elongated in response, resulting in distance blur. 

Though its effects could have been slowed down early on, the boy’s family mentioned that he was not willing to wear glasses as he was afraid of being teased by his classmates. 

It got to the point where the teen could only read words up to 15cm away from his face. A check-up at the hospital revealed that his eye structure had been severely deformed, elongating his eyeball to 31.5mm — at least 7mm longer than the average. 

Doctors also revealed that myopia in his right eye reached as high as 2,400 degrees while his left eye was only slightly better at 2,300 degrees. For reference, anything beyond 600 degrees is considered high myopia, and it only takes 1,200 degrees to be deemed extreme. 

As bad as it is, at least he’s getting treatment now. Doctors mentioned that he was at risk of a detached retina too due to the deformed shape of his eyeball — it risked displacement through getting hit by something as slight as a ping pong ball. 

The teen is currently undergoing treatment to slow down the rate of his myopia. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Mobile apps Gaming/Video games

TRENDING

Wing chun &#039;master&#039; Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Wing chun 'master' Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
&#039;Her condition didn&#039;t look very bad&#039;: Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli&#039;s death
'Her condition didn't look very bad': Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli's death
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it&#039;s not his problem
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem
&quot;He needs to apologise first!&quot; Jesseca Liu &amp; Jade Seah on managing relationships
"He needs to apologise first!" Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah on managing relationships
Lorry driver brandishes wooden plank after allegedly challenging man to a fight in Tampines
Lorry driver brandishes wooden plank after allegedly challenging man to a fight in Tampines
Woman caught in Malaysia trying to smuggle heroin in durians
Woman caught in Malaysia trying to smuggle heroin in durians
Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL
Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL
Boyz singer Steven Cheung settles debt after he shocked girlfriend by marrying another woman
Boyz singer Steven Cheung settles debt after he shocked girlfriend by marrying another woman

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that&#039;s just for the cheapest room
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that's just for the cheapest room
8 delicious and cheap dim sum restaurants to try in JB
8 delicious and cheap dim sum restaurants to try in JB

Home Works

4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Crazy uncle&#039; spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
Li Ronghao laments he&#039;s old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Li Ronghao laments he's old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Gojek driver allegedly forces 11-year-old out of car at night for having a pet bird with her
Gojek driver allegedly kicks 11-year-old out of car for having a pet bird with her
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway

SERVICES