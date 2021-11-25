Amazon is close to developing Mass Effect TV series

Following the successful premiere of The Wheel of Time, Amazon Studios has set its eyes on another beloved IP to bring to the TV screen.

But instead of looking at characters on paper, Amazon is looking into the world of gaming.

According to Deadline, Amazon is close to adapting Electronic Arts' (EA) Mass Effect as a TV series.

When asked what's Amazon's next move, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said, "You will see us continuing to invest in the fantasy genre of all kinds, we have a genre-focused team on the ground in Studios who work tirelessly with our creative partners on those slates, and you can look forward to more."

PHOTO: Steam

Adapting the popular video game is the studios' new way of attracting sci-fi/fantasy viewers to their streaming platform.

Adapting video games to TV seems promising, as seen in Netflix's Arcane, which is now renewed for a second season.

Although EA and BioWare have not announced a series, there have been more than a few hints.

Earlier this year, the project director for EA's remastered Mass Effect: Legendary Edition trilogy set told Business Insider that it's "not a matter of if, but when" a movie or TV show project appears relating to the game.

PHOTO: EA

Famous geek and actor Henry Cavill has also teased a secret project and posted a blurry picture of a script that featured words like "Cerberus", "Tali'Zorah" and "Geth" - all of which spell Mass Effect.

Created by Casey Hudson, Drew Karpyshyn and Preston Watamaniuk, Mass Effect is a sci-fi action video game franchise developed by BioWare and EA.

The series launched in 2007 before releasing two new instalments and various spin-offs including mobile games and the latest title, Mass Effect: Andromeda.

ALSO READ: Battlefield 2042 hits a new low for the franchise on Steam with over 30,000 negative reviews

This article was first published in Geek Culture.