Amazon & food bank Singapore to deliver 10,000 meal packages for Covid-19 relief

With safe distance measures in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, much of the service sector continues to bear the financial brunt of a declining customer base.

Food delivery and online ordering have become more essential than ever, but not everyone in Singapore can afford to live this way, especially with the poor, current-day state of the economy.

To alleviate the hardships of homebound Singaporeans in need, the local teams of Amazon Singapore and The Food Bank will be working together to provide and deliver meals and grocery staples.

The new donation initiative, Community Flex, sees the delivery partners of Amazon Flex collecting food packages prepared by The Food Bank Singapore, and bringing them directly to the doorsteps of recipients via "no-contact" deliveries.

A total of 10,000 packages are expected by end-June, with both organisations on track to meet the 5000-package milestone in May alone.

"We are very grateful for all the support and donations received so far - and we feel immense gratitude for Amazon's speedy response and willingness to contribute. Our foodbankers have been working around the clock to provide essentials for those in need. The benefit of Amazon's delivery excellence means we can support our community in new and innovative ways, and do our part to ensure that no Singaporeans go hungry, even during these uncertain and stressful times," said Jameson Chow, operations manager of The Food Bank Singapore.

In the tough times of Covid-19, acts like such can go a long way. The Community Flex programme reminds us that we should unite in the face of adversity, and offer aid to those who need them.

It's a giving spirit familiar to The Food Bank, who has been working to ensure food access for Singapore's vulnerable communities since 2012.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.