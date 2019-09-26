Amazon launches initiative to bundle virtual assistants on single device

Amazon.com Inc has launched an initiative that would allow users to access its Alexa, Microsoft Corp's Cortana and multiple other voice-controlled virtual assistant services from a single device.

The move comes as competition has intensified among global technology companies to dominate the market for voice assistants, which are commonly housed in smart speakers and mobile devices.

The notable exclusions from Amazon's 'Voice Interoperability Initiative' are Alphabet Inc's Google Assistant, Apple Inc's Siri and Samsung Electronics Co's Bixby.

Google was approached by Amazon but only over the weekend, giving it a very small time frame to evaluate the proposal, a source familiar with the matter said.