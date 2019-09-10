Amazon launches local online store in Singapore with wider shopping selection

Amazon is giving online shoppers in Singapore access to a wider selection of offerings, with the launch of Amazon.sg.

The local online marketplace, which launched on Tuesday (Oct 8), not only stocks a larger range of international goods but also has products from local small and medium-sized businesses.

Singapore is the first country in South-east Asia to get Amazon, which is available in 15 other countries including the United States, Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico and Japan. Previously, though shoppers here could access Amazon.com, many products were not available for shipping to Singapore and those that were available for international shipping would typically charge high shipping fees.

The US company launched its Prime membership programme for Singapore in 2017, offering its fast delivery service through a mobile app. But its initial local selection mainly focused on groceries and household essentials.