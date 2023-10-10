Amazon Singapore and Mondrian Singapore Duxton announce exclusive staycation collaboration for Prime Big Deal Days

To celebrate Singapore's inaugural Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon Singapore has unveiled a collaboration with the newly-opened Mondrian Singapore Duxton, which also marks the first Mondrian hotel in Southeast Asia.

This exclusive partnership is intended as a value add for Amazon Prime members to enjoy an unforgettable staycation experience at a luxury art deco five-star hotel. Known as the "Amazon Big Deal Suite", Prime members will be offered a chance to access this little piece of Instagram content gold.

Amazon is teasing a remarkable price exclusively for Prime members. This unique package provides access to the amenities of Mondrian Singapore Duxton, which includes a cinematic rooftop pool inviting you to a panoramic view of Chinatown and Singapore's penchant for pastiche and preservation.

The Shophouse Suite rooms will be specially decorated with items available on Amazon.sg, and as an aside, is kind of like a try-before-you-buy setup. During the two-day, one-night stay, guests will also be treated to a food menu specially curated by Amazon Singapore.

The caveat, of course-assuming that the price is killer-is that the number of rooms is limited, so this is one of those things that, as they say, "you snooze, you lose". Prime members are encouraged to follow Amazon Singapore's Instagram account for updates, including the much-anticipated price reveal on Oct 10.

The other deals

In addition to the Mondrian Singapore Duxton collaboration, Prime members can expect a host of deals on Oct 10 and 11. If you're not yet part of the Prime community, you can take up the 30-day free trial when you register for Prime membership (SGD2.99 monthly, includes Prime Video).

In addition, there are some promotions:

Bank promotions

Citibank MasterCard cardholders can get SGD15 off SGD160 or more when they spend on Amazon.sg.

DBS cardholders can get SGD12 off SGD120 or more when they spend on Amazon.sg.

UOB cardholders can get SGD12 off SGD120 or more when they spend on Amazon.sg.

Paynow promotion

Get one per cent off your purchase when you use PayNow, with no minimum spend from Sept 18.

Buy Now, Pay Later with Grab and Atome

Get SGD15 off SGD150 min spend with PayLater by Grab

Get SGD10 off SGD150 min spend with Atome

This article was first published in Potions.sg.