Amazon Singapore bets big on video games, launches dedicated gaming store

Amazon is widely recognised as being the best place to get a great deal on video games, from hardware to software, and everything in between, but it looks like Amazon Singapore is taking the shopping experience to another level, as it is officially launching a brand new dedicated Gaming Store.

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

It’s essentially a streamlined platform brimming with a huge selection of gaming products, covering components, games, consoles, accessories and peripherals, which makes it a one-stop-shop for Singapore’s video game community, offering general items, exclusive special editions and even limited edition items.

This launch will also bring more gaming titles to consumers, from brand new game releases including the highly anticipated Monster Hunter Rise (there’s even a Collector’s Edition), and upcoming ones including Mortal Shell Enhanced for the next-generation consoles. And like any video game store worth its salt, customers can explore pre-orders, and browse new titles across all major consoles throughout the store.

Monster Hunter Rise.

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

If you’ve never tried shopping on Amazon, then you need to know how convenient and efficient their delivery service is.

Always committed to bringing second to none customer support, Amazon offers an exclusive shopping experience as all eligible orders of $40 or more will qualify for free delivery within Singapore, and you only need to wait two to three business days for your items to be brought to your doorstep.

And if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get your eligible orders delivered the next day for free, and also access Prime Gaming where you can receive free games and in-game loot monthly – all for just $2.99/month.

So if you’re in a rush to join your friends on Monster Hunter Rise, add the game to your cart right away.

This Gaming Store is a step up above what they have already been doing to cater to all the gamers in Singapore. We are thrilled to announce the launch of our first-ever Gaming Store on Amazon.sg.

"We want to make it easier for our customers to discover gaming products and find the products they need in the quickest way possible with this one-stop-shop," said Connie Kwok, Amazon's Category Leader (Video Games).

"We are working hard to expand our selections across the categories and provide amazing prices, deals, and more pre-order opportunities"

In conjunction with the launch, Amazon Singapore is offering, what else, a whole selection of gaming deals and promotions, but if you don’t have the time to explore all the good stuff, fret not, because we’ve rounded up the best highlights on the dedicated Gaming Store, so all you have to do now is to decide what to add to your shopping cart!

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

It’s not the latest console, but it’s the one that more gamers want, and Amazon is offering one of the best deals in town for the Nintendo Switch – at just $439 with free shipping, and that’s without the hassle of using coupons or stacking codes. If you’re still on the fence, it’s really time to hop over and join the Nintendo family.

For the store launch, Amazon is offering 15 per cent off selected Nintendo Switch games, for those who pick up a console, so this is the best time to stock up on classics including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Luigi’s Mansion 3, RingFit Adventure and more.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons ($65.43) has been a hit ever since its release and lets you personalize your own cute characters and world while RingFit Adventure ($109) offers an exciting way to do your workout through fighting monsters in a fantasy virtual world.

Of course, if you are not a fan of the classic colourway, Amazon is also stocked with other limited edition Nintendo Switch designs, including the cute pastel tone Animal Crossing: New Horizon Special Edition ($439) or go retro with the red and blue Mario themed edition ($465) instead.

Even the hot-selling sleek Grey version ($439) is available, but of course, only while stocks last. If you wanna double down on fitness and fun, then the Nintendo Switch Console with Ringfit ($599) is perfect for you.

Ringfit Adventure.

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

Those who are on a tighter budget have the option to go for the lighter Nintendo Switch Lite (from $259) which they have several colours from Coral to Grey, and even the Pokemon Zacian & Zamazenta edition ($329).

The Hori MarioKart Racing Wheel Pro Mini ($77.90) with steering wheels and peddle is also available for you to enhance your Mario Kart gameplay experience.

As for games, rest assured that the Gaming Store has all your greatest hits – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ($69.60), Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity ($63.50) Super Smash Bros Ultimate ($64.49), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ($69.90), Super Mario Odyssey ($73.90), Animal Crossing: New Horizon ($65.43), and even recently released Monster Hunter Rise ($69.90).

Hori MarioKart Racing Wheel Pro Mini.

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

Whether you’re a fan of role-playing or fighting games, there are plenty of already discounted titles such as Just Dance 2021 ($52.40), Fire Emblem: Three Houses ($66.40) and even Overcooked! All You Can Eat ($46.80) for more casual players!

Fighting game lovers can also delight in the HORIPAD Wired Controller Blue/Black (from $32.22) to complement the button-mashing Dragon Ball FighterZ ($49.90).

For a dash of nostalgia, there is also the Game & Watch: New Super Mario Bros, going at $139. Retro gaming doesn’t come cheap.

Game & Watch : New Super Mario Bros

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

For accessories to protect your beloved console, there are plenty of selections for covers and cases like UGREEN Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch ($8.93) and UGREEN Switch Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch ($14.99) to help you do the job.

Or if your console is running low on storage space, it might be high time to upgrade that microSDXC card in style, with SanDisk’s officially licensed 256GB card ($66.14).

SanDisk’s officially licensed 256GB card.

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

You can also pre-order new titles such as New Pokemon Snap ($66.90) which is slated to release on April 30.

20 per cent off Xbox wireless controller with purchase of Xbox Series S

If portability is not your thing, check out Microsoft’s Xbox.

The Amazon Gaming Store is offering the Xbox Series S for $459, and if you want to play with a friend, check out the Xbox BxGy Promo – for every Xbox Series S purchased, you can get 20 per cent off the Xbox Wireless Controller (Robot White) originally priced at $79.90.

Xbox Series S.

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

Even as a standalone, the Xbox Wireless Controller is an extremely versatile add-on because it’s not exclusive to the console. What makes the controller stand out is the ability to pair it with your Android devices or Windows OS.

So if you need to optimize your Windows gameplay for action or fighting games where movement and button mashing is critical, then having the Xbox Wireless Controller by your side would be ideal.

If you own the latest-gen Xbox Series X|S, you can get recent releases such as Gears Tactics for only $39.70. Hardcore fans intending to get every unlockable and additional content would be glad to know that there are several ultimate edition games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ($109.76) and Watch Dogs: Legion (from $90.28).

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

Lacking behind your friends in terms of older titles? No worries because Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War ($89.90) or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($71.17) can still give you one hell of a good time if you’re into shooting or lightsaber fighting action.

And don’t be surprised to find even older games like UFC 3 for $11 you can sweep off the shelves to smash some opponents.

You can also pre-order new titles like Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition ($59.90) out on April 9.

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

PlayStation owners can rejoice as the Gaming Store has a bunch of PlayStation 4 hits that you can get off their shelves for a good deal as they are currently running a promo that gives you 15 per cent off if you buy two or more selected titles.

With an entire selection of classic PlayStation 4 hits at $28.90 each (before discount) including Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered, Gran Turismo Sport, Horizon Zero Dawn, Bloodborne, LittleBigPlanet 3, Until Dawn, Nioh, God of War and more that are already at an extremely low price, getting more than two of them is a piece of game.

There are also other varieties of recent titles available for you to browse. Exclusive to the PlayStation, you can now get the critically acclaimed Final Fantasy VII Remake just in time for the free “Intergrade” PS5 upgrade this June. Even one of the best-selling PlayStation 4 games, The Last of Us Part II ($59.90), gets an incredible discount.

We seriously can’t find any other time than now to catch up on those games that you’ve always wanted to get your hands on. Kick balls, villains in the butt or just do both as FIFA 21 ($49.90) and Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition ($42.83) are also available.

If you already have the PlayStation 5, then perhaps the latest next-gen titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales ($66), Godfall ($55) or the Demon’s Souls ($84) remaster might interest you.

They also have additional accessories for you to accompany your console, like the PS5 HD Camera ($89.90) and Media Remote ($44.90) for broadcasting and navigating your console remotely, or simply a second DualSense Controller ($97.39) for those co-op titles.

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller.

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

They’re also not letting Ubisoft’s fans down. Hacker, or assassin, Amazon got you covered with Watch Dogs: Legion Resistance/Gold/Ultimate Edition (from $50) and Assassins Creed Valhalla Limited Edition ($62.90).

Also, expect new games like Returnal ($97.90) releasing on April 30 available for pre-order.

Returnal.

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

The Gaming Store is a quintessential platform for all gamers to enjoy a whole new shopping experience to discover your favourite games, gaming accessories, peripherals, consoles and more.

While the entire store already has a good selection for you to browse, Amazon Singapore still seeks to expand the platform to add on even more options and promotions in the future so gamers have a lot more to look forward to.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.