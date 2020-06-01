Amid tech turmoil, celebration at global electronics show

Smart glasses and other wearable technologies are being showcased at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, even as consumers grow concerned about how their data are collected and used.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

The Consumer Electronics Show opening Tuesday offers a chance to showcase the newest and shiniest gadgetry, looking past the turmoil engulfing the global technology industry.

The annual Las Vegas gathering with more than 4,500 exhibitors brings out about 175,000 attendees searching for innovations of the future.

For an industry facing unprecedented turbulence, the hope is that what happens in Vegas does not stay in Vegas after it closes on Friday, but filters into the world where consumers can adopt new technologies for health, communication, transportation, the home and lifestyles.

The show opens against the backdrop of mounting concerns on how data gathered from connected devices can be exploited by marketers, governments and hackers.

There has also been a wave of attacks from politicians and activists against dominant tech platforms, as well as intense trade frictions between the world's economic and technology powers, the United States and China.

Roger Kay, an analyst with Endpoint Technologies Associates, said consumers are slowly coming to terms with the digital world and its privacy tradeoffs, and still appear to be driven toward new gadgetry.

"People always want to see a shiny new object," Kay said.

"I think people are going to adjust to this world and adopt the technology that comes along that suits them."

CES 2020 will feature devices infused with artificial intelligence for cars, homes, smart cities and for personal health, with many gadgets embracing voice assistants from Amazon, Google and others.

"We will see AI and apps being used to make people's lives easier, such as speech recognition and object recognition," said Sarah Brown of the Consumer Technology Association, which organises the show that includes media previews Sunday and Monday.

"You will see that across the entire CES - AI embedded in all these technologies."

Trade and industry attendees will see wearables offering more precise health monitoring, for both athletes and seniors; cars with better computer vision to avoid accidents; televisions designed as smart home hubs; and robots with features to help understand or express emotion.

A series of panel discussions will also explore questions around consumer privacy, the importance of 5G wireless, technology for travel and tourism, the promise of quantum computing and how lifestyles will change in "smart cities."

EMOTIONAL ISSUES

Some of the new CES gadgets will collect and analyse data such as facial expressions and tone of voice - creating the opportunity for more personalised services, but with risks as well.

This could mean a robot might be a better personal companion for the elderly, and a vehicle may adapt to signs of driver fatigue or impairment.

According to a report by the consulting firm Accenture, emotional data "is reaching a tipping point of opportunity" for firms which can decode human emotions for marketing, market research and political polling purposes.

"Emotional data will challenge companies because reading people's emotions is a delicate business," an Accenture report said. "Emotions are highly personal, and users will have concerns about privacy invasion, security breaches, emotional manipulation, and bias."

US-CHINA ROW ON DISPLAY

Although CES is not about politics, it takes place while US-China tensions simmer over trade, tariffs, industrial espionage and national security.

But China will still represent the largest non-US delegation at CES, with hundreds of exhibitors including Huawei, the smartphone and infrastructure giant which has been blacklisted by Washington over national security concerns.

"In terms of exhibit space, Chinese space is down slightly from last year, but most of the major exhibitors are returning and some even upping size of presence," Brown said.

Simon Bryant of Futuresource Consulting said Chinese firms see the show as an important opportunity to demonstrate their ability to compete globally with Silicon Valley.

"Chinese firms are looking at places like Latin America and Europe, where they have enormous opportunities," Bryant said.

CES offers big Chinese tech firms like Baidu the chance to show their digital assistant that compete with those of Amazon and Google, for example.

"The Chinese tech companies are very aggressive," he said. "Their domestic market is saturated, and they need to grow outside China, but not necessarily in the US market."

More about
Digital robots Artificial Intelligence Wearable gadgets Technology

TRENDING

Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao
Singaporean woman&#039;s wedding with &#039;ang moh&#039; husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Romeo Tan&#039;s latest challenge: Playing a man with Tourette syndrome
Romeo Tan's latest challenge: Playing a man with Tourette syndrome
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Brigitte Lin: &#039;The more men I kill, the better the film does&#039;
Brigitte Lin: 'The more men I kill, the better the film does'
Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event
Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event
Instagram model raises $700k for Australia bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors
Instagram model raises $700k for Australia bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors
Female e-bike rider, 69, dies in accident involving 2 cars, including a Maserati
Female e-bike rider, 69, dies in accident involving 2 cars, including a Maserati
Gossip mill: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor - and other entertainment news this week
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We&#039;re not sex workers
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We're not sex workers
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you do-it-yourself (DIY) at home?
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you DIY at home?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
Indoor playgrounds in JB malls where Singaporean families can have fun for less
Indoor playgrounds in JB malls where Singaporean families can have fun for less

Home Works

5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children

SERVICES