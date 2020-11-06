Among Us: Here's what you can expect coming soon

New content is coming!

As delightful as Among Us has been for the last few months, playing through the same old set of maps is bound to get old at some point. Fortunately, developer Innersloth has released a small roadmap detailing future content coming to the game, as well as a patch to fix a couple of its bugs.

In a new blog post, Innersloth is quick to say that they, “playthings pretty loose so we can tackle what we think the game needs most.” Hence, this isn’t the most solid roadmap - but it does offer insight on what the dev team has planned for Among Us. Here’s what Innersloth is working on:

Accounts: The developers want to add persistent accounts to the game by December, allowing players to report others for being toxic or cheating. Friend lists are also planned as a later addition.

New map: Innersloth is working on a ‘Henry Stickmin-themed’ new map, which is, “currently looking bigger than Polus.” The map will have plenty of new tasks for players to undertake, and it’ll be free for everyone.

Localisation: Innersloth wants to get professional translations of the game in multiple languages, though they’re not ready to share what those languages are yet.

Colourblind support: The new patch inserts colourblind support into the game, but Innersloth will continue to iterate on it over time.

As for the new patch they’ve released, here are the exact changes and additions made:

Added Anonymous Voting option (all votes appear as grey)

Added Task Bar Modes (always mode works like normal, meeting mode only updates the bar during meetings and invisible mode removes the taskbar entirely)

MIRA: Comms sabotage clears the security logs

Added symbols to fix wires task

Added cosmetics to meeting screen

Various bug fixes

While we don't have a release date for that new map, it does sound like it'll be worth the wait. Innersloth recently cancelled work on a sequel to Among Us to focus on the original game, too.