Among Us will be free until June 3

The second mystery game for this year’s Epic Mega Sale, unfortunately, is not Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, nonetheless, it is still one to not be missed.

The latest freebie is 2020’s viral sensation, Among Us. This is the second time the game has been given out free on the Epic Games Store.

Among Us is a multiplayer game that was released back in 2018 but only soared in popularity last year after the recent world events that encouraged everyone to stay in the safety of their homes.

Normally costing $5, the online game is now free on Epic Games for download from May 27 until June 3.

Players of the game can now come together in the game’s newest Airship map, and the best part, not everyone needs to be playing on their PC.

The online game supports cross-platform multiplayer, so those crew members playing on their Android, iOS, PC, Nintendo Switch versions are able to play together. The PS4 and PS5 versions will also be able to support crossplay as well once it launches this year.

The game starts by having the players act as a crewmate on a spacecraft where they would need to complete the tasks they’ve been assigned to, all while trying to uncover who the imposter is amongst them that is adamant about killing everyone.

Those interested may head on to the Epic Games Store to get their hands on Among Us before the giveaway ends.

Having started off strong with NBA 2K21 and a US$10 (S$13) game coupon, maybe we’ll be able to catch Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration next week or perhaps even as the final free game on June 17. We’re having our fingers crossed!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.